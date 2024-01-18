en English
Antarctica

Underwater Observatory in Antarctic: A New Window to Oceanographic Studies

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Underwater Observatory in Antarctic: A New Window to Oceanographic Studies

A groundbreaking underwater observatory has been established near Livingston Island in the South Shetlands Archipelago, plunging approximately 23 meters beneath the sea surface. This pioneering initiative is a joint venture between Ocean Networks Canada, based at the University of Victoria, and the Spanish National Research Council. The primary objective of this observatory is to amass long-term data from a fixed location in the Antarctic, a region where previously data acquisition was limited and predominantly sourced through surface satellites, floating research tools, and sporadic cruise expeditions.

Revolutionizing Oceanographic Studies

The Canadian-built equipment is set to make a significant contribution to our understanding of the Southern Ocean and its circumpolar current. This current is a crucial component in the water circulation of the region and serves as a link between the Atlantic, Indian, and South Pacific ocean basins. By monitoring various oceanographic parameters such as conductivity, depth, and water clarity, the observatory is poised to revolutionize our knowledge of this part of the world’s oceans.

Continuous Data for Comprehensive Understanding

The observatory updates its findings on Ocean Networks Canada’s online dashboard every 30 minutes, providing a consistent flow of data. As Kohen Bauer, a senior staff scientist at Ocean Networks Canada, points out, this observatory is one of the handful around the globe that offers a long, continuous time series of data, especially in the Southern Ocean. This continuous monitoring will allow researchers to track trends and changes more accurately over time, providing a comprehensive understanding of the region’s oceanographic conditions.

Impact on Climate Studies

This new underwater observatory will also play a key role in monitoring the Antarctic sea ice and its influence on regional and global climate. By providing precise knowledge of Antarctic sea ice cover through satellite-derived measurements, the observatory will aid in assessing anomalies in atmospheric and sea ice conditions. The record low sea ice extent in 2023 and its potential links to human-induced climate change and natural variability underscores the critical importance of this observatory in ongoing climate studies.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

