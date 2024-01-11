en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Uncovering the Storegga Tsunami’s Impact on Stone Age Societies

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:40 am EST
Uncovering the Storegga Tsunami’s Impact on Stone Age Societies

A recent investigation into the cataclysmic effects of the Storegga tsunami, estimated to have struck over 8,000 years ago, has shed new light on the impact of this prehistoric disaster on Stone Age coastal communities in northern Europe. The massive tsunami, triggered by a colossal submarine landslide off the coast of western Norway, generated waves towering as high as 65 feet (20 meters) in the Shetland Islands, leaving a substantial imprint on regions including northern England, northern Norway, eastern Greenland, and western Scotland.

Storegga Tsunami and Population Decline

Interestingly, the timing of this tsunami aligns with a marked population decrease among Mesolithic nomadic hunter-gatherer communities in northern Britain. Despite the prevalent evidence of the tsunami’s impact, there remains a scarcity of research exploring how such ancient events influenced prehistoric populations.

Modeling the Impact of the Tsunami

The study, titled “Evaluating the impact of the Storegga tsunami on Mesolithic communities in Northumberland,” employed supercomputer simulations to model the tsunami’s effect, specifically concentrating on the Northumberland coast, near the significant Mesolithic site of Howick. The simulations suggest that if the tsunami arrived at high tide, it could have swamped the Howick site, potentially resulting in high fatality rates among the inhabitants. Estimates indicate up to 100% fatality within certain zones.

Linking Prehistoric Tsunamis with Ancient Communities

This study stands as one of the inaugural attempts to directly associate a prehistoric tsunami with its prospective effects on ancient human communities. It provides a fresh perspective on understanding the triggers of major tsunamis and their devastating consequences, thereby offering vital insights into the complex interplay between prehistoric environmental events and their effects on ancient human societies.

0
Europe History Science & Technology
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
24 mins ago
Aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express: A Timeless Journey in Luxury
There are journeys that transport you across geographical landscapes and then there are those that transport you across time. The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, a name synonymous with grandeur, opulence, and a certain nostalgic charm, promises both. Aboard this timeless wonder, guests are treated to a spectacle of Art Deco elegance, a culinary extravaganza, and a slice
Aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express: A Timeless Journey in Luxury
Meta Platforms Faces Expanded Complaint from Noyb over No-Ads Subscription Service
35 mins ago
Meta Platforms Faces Expanded Complaint from Noyb over No-Ads Subscription Service
QPS Holdings Expands Mass Spectrometry Capabilities to Boost Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Development
43 mins ago
QPS Holdings Expands Mass Spectrometry Capabilities to Boost Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Development
BioArctic AB's Partner Eisai Awaits EMA's SAG Review for Alzheimer's Drug Lecanemab
29 mins ago
BioArctic AB's Partner Eisai Awaits EMA's SAG Review for Alzheimer's Drug Lecanemab
Meta Platforms Faces Expanded Complaint from Noyb over No-Ads Subscription Service
30 mins ago
Meta Platforms Faces Expanded Complaint from Noyb over No-Ads Subscription Service
Meta Platforms Faces Expanded Complaint from Noyb over No-Ads Subscription Service
34 mins ago
Meta Platforms Faces Expanded Complaint from Noyb over No-Ads Subscription Service
Latest Headlines
World News
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
3 mins
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
Passenger Defecates Mid-Flight, Causing Distress on Delta Airlines
3 mins
Passenger Defecates Mid-Flight, Causing Distress on Delta Airlines
ONE Championship Star Fariya Aminipour's Tragic Demise: An Unfulfilled Dream and Lasting Legacy
4 mins
ONE Championship Star Fariya Aminipour's Tragic Demise: An Unfulfilled Dream and Lasting Legacy
Civil Society Coalition Challenges Dissolution of Universities' Governing Councils in Nigeria
4 mins
Civil Society Coalition Challenges Dissolution of Universities' Governing Councils in Nigeria
High School Sports Roundup: A Weekend of Wins, Losses, and Celebrations
6 mins
High School Sports Roundup: A Weekend of Wins, Losses, and Celebrations
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
7 mins
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
Major Storm Threatens with Heavy Rains and High Winds
11 mins
Major Storm Threatens with Heavy Rains and High Winds
Albuquerque Calls for Reform in New Mexico's Capital Outlay Funding
12 mins
Albuquerque Calls for Reform in New Mexico's Capital Outlay Funding
Tigers Triumph: University of Missouri Wrestling Team Shuts Out Stanford
12 mins
Tigers Triumph: University of Missouri Wrestling Team Shuts Out Stanford
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
3 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
5 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app