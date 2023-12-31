en English
Science & Technology

Ultra Diffuse Galaxies: Inhabiting Unusually Massive Cored Halos

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:19 am EST
In an intriguing turn of study, researchers have delved deep into the mysterious realm of Ultra Diffuse Galaxies (UDGs), particularly those with rich globular cluster (GC) systems. The focus has been on a select group of UDGs that boast a significant number of globular clusters (more than 20) and a measured galaxy velocity dispersion. The findings, as it turns out, are unorthodox and fascinating.

Unusual Abundance of GCs in UDGs

The investigation reveals that UDGs with a higher number of GCs tend to have superior dynamical masses. Not just that, these galaxies with abundant GC systems are predominantly dark matter dominated within their half-light radii, a trait not commonly observed in normal galaxies of the same stellar mass.

Estimating the Halo Masses of UDGs

To further comprehend the nature of these galaxies, the study ventured into extrapolating these dynamical masses to estimate the total halo masses of the UDGs in the spotlight. The researchers considered both cuspy and cored mass profiles for this exercise.

The results painted a consistent correlation between the halo masses derived from the number of GCs, based on the GC number-halo mass relation, and those obtained from cored halo profiles.

UDGs: Not Conforming to the Norm

This interrelation indicated that GC-rich UDGs do not conform to the standard stellar mass-halo mass relationship. In other words, these galaxies inhabit unusually massive cored halos for their stellar mass. The study hypothesizes that an analogous process to that which occurs in some Local Group dwarf galaxies, involving early quenching, may account for this phenomenon.

In such cases, galaxies may fail to form the expected mass of stars for a given halo, leading to the appearance of an excessively massive halo. The study, in its conclusion, calls for simulations that accurately replicate the properties of GC systems associated with UDGs, to further understand these observations.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

