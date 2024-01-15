en English
Science & Technology

UCC Researchers Discover Protein Link in Ancient and Modern Feathers: New Insights into Feather Evolution and Astrobiology

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
Palaeontologists from University College Cork (UCC) have made a groundbreaking discovery regarding the protein composition of ancient feathers, with far-reaching implications for our understanding of feather evolution and the hunt for extraterrestrial life. This remarkable study, conducted in collaboration with fellow scientists from China and the USA, utilized cutting-edge technology to analyze dinosaur and bird feathers that are millions of years old.

Deciphering the Enigma of Ancient Feathers

The research team, led by Dr. Tiffany Slater and Prof. Maria McNamara from UCC’s School of Biological, Earth, and Environmental Science, examined 125-million-year-old feathers from the dinosaur Sinornithosaurus and the early bird Confuciusornis found in China. They also studied a 50-million-year-old feather from the USA. The team’s innovative use of X-rays and infrared light has provided unprecedented insights into the chemical makeup of these ancient feathers.

Unraveling the Mystery of Feather Proteins

According to the findings published in Nature Ecology and Evolution, the feathers of dinosaurs and early birds contained beta-proteins, similar to those found in present-day bird feathers. This discovery challenges previous studies, which primarily identified the presence of alpha-proteins in dinosaur feathers and attributed this to a different composition of ancient feathers.

Understanding the Process of Fossilization

In addition to their primary findings, the research team also explored how feather proteins degrade during the process of fossilization. This understanding is crucial as it explains why some fossil feathers exhibit altered protein chemistry, leading to potential misinterpretations about feather evolution.

The study has far-reaching implications, not only for the field of paleontology but also for astrobiology, particularly the search for biosignatures on Mars. The preservation of these ancient biomolecules suggests that similar conditions on Mars may have led to the survival of life forms.

The research not only answers a long-standing debate about the preservation of proteins in deep time but also indicates that the chemistry of feathers originated much earlier than previously believed, forever changing our understanding of feather evolution and life on other planets.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

