Uber’s CheckEnv Streamlines Microservices with Graph-Based Approach

Ride-hailing giant Uber has introduced CheckEnv, a tool designed to simplify its complex microservices architecture. This innovative solution swiftly identifies and addresses remote procedure calls (RPCs) that traverse different environments, such as production and staging. Such RPCs are critical as they can trigger data discrepancies or unforeseen behaviors.

CheckEnv: A Graph-Based Solution to Microservices Complexity

CheckEnv employs dependency graphs for a comprehensive understanding of communication patterns and dependencies among services. These graphs serve as a roadmap to pinpoint cross-environment RPC calls, thereby preventing possible system disruptions. The tool works on two types of dependency graphs: real-time and aggregated.

The real-time graph is refreshed continuously, capturing metrics and pinpointing potential issues. On the other hand, the aggregated graph provides a historical view of service interactions, helping developers to understand patterns over time.

Integration with Uber’s Data Storage Systems

CheckEnv operates in conjunction with Grail and Local Graph, Uber’s data storage systems. It provides APIs to access crucial information about service dependencies, ensuring smooth and seamless communication between different services. The tool has found its application in Uber’s synthetic load testing platform, Ballast. Here, it plays a pivotal role in maintaining a secure testing environment by identifying potential cross-environment calls during load tests.

Uber has plans to further improve CheckEnv and its data ingestion pipeline, MazeX. The goal is to create a more robust dependency graph, which can enhance communication patterns among services and optimize data flow. This graph-based approach is also expected to mitigate challenges related to real-time fault detection and streamline workflow management within the microservices architecture.