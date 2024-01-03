en English
Science & Technology

UAE’s Hope Mission Unveils Martian Storm’s Impact on Planet’s Surface

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:19 am EST
UAE’s Hope Mission Unveils Martian Storm’s Impact on Planet’s Surface

In a breakthrough discovery, the United Arab Emirates’ Hope Mission has unveiled significant insights into the Martian atmosphere and its direct impact on the planet’s surface. The probe, despite the thinness of Mars’ atmosphere compared to Earth’s, has found that Martian storms can induce detectable changes on the surface—a phenomenon that can be observed from orbit.

Unveiling the Impact of Martian Storms

The Hope Mission’s observations were detailed in a study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets. The probe’s infrared spectrometer was used to gather data before and after a Martian storm in 2022. What it found was a variation in the thickness of the dust cover on Mars’ surface across several regions.

An animation shared by the Hope Mission team highlighted these surface alterations pre- and post-storm. In some regions, dust removal was as deep as 340 micrometers, causing noticeable fluctuations in surface temperatures. Conversely, other areas experienced a dust deposition of up to 120 micrometers.

Understanding Dust Transport on Mars

The Hope Mission’s findings underscore the fact that Martian dust reservoirs can transport substantial amounts of dust rapidly. This understanding of the Martian atmosphere and surface dynamics adds a new dimension to our comprehension of the Red Planet.

Enhanced Analysis Through Imagery

The study didn’t just rely on the infrared spectrometer’s data. To enhance the analysis of surface dust distribution changes, it also used visible-wavelength imagery from the Emirates Exploration Imager. This multi-angle approach to data gathering provides a more holistic and accurate understanding of the Martian surface’s reactions to atmospheric events.

Through the Hope Mission, the United Arab Emirates has taken a significant leap in Martian exploration. These findings not only reveal how the Martian surface reacts to atmospheric changes but also offer new insights into the planet’s unique geological characteristics.

Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

