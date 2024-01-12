Twisted Ringbots: Pioneering the Future of Autonomous Robots

North Carolina State University researchers have made a significant advancement in the field of soft robotics. They’ve developed a unique robot, known as a twisted ringbot, made of ribbon-like liquid crystal elastomers. Shaped like a rotini noodle, these robots move independently without requiring human or computer control. Their ability to autonomously map complex environments could prove invaluable for exploration, surveillance, and inspection tasks.

The Mechanics of Twisted Ringbots

The movement of these twisted ringbots is a result of their physical design and material properties, a concept called physical intelligence. They roll forward by contracting where they touch the surface when heated to at least 55 degrees Celsius. The speed of their movement depends on the surface temperature. With geometry adjustments, such as changing the width of the ribbon or the number of twists, their behavior can be fine-tuned.

Autonomous Navigation and Mapping

The structure of these ringbots, similar to a bracelet, enables them to navigate autonomously. As they encounter boundaries, like the walls of a box, they can follow along these boundaries, mapping the space’s contours. This ability to independently navigate and adapt to their environment is what sets these robots apart. In tests, the researchers demonstrated the twisted ringbots’ proficiency in mapping the contours of confined spaces.

Twisted Ringbots: The Future of Soft Robotics

Twisted ringbots represent a leap forward in the field of soft robotics. By introducing two twisted ringbots rotating in opposite directions, researchers were able to map more complex spaces. Their cost-effective production and modification potential make them practical for multiple mapping tasks. However, their need for a surface temperature of at least 55 degrees Celsius limits their applicability to specific environments. The research team is now focusing on new ways to control these robots in a repeatable, engineered manner.