en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Turn Biotechnologies Revolutionizes mRNA Delivery with eTurna Platform Expansion

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Turn Biotechnologies Revolutionizes mRNA Delivery with eTurna Platform Expansion

Today, a major stride in the world of biotechnology was announced as Turn Biotechnologies unveiled the expansion of its revolutionary eTurna mRNA delivery platform. This potent innovation seeks to address the critical challenge of safely and efficiently targeting specific organs and cells with mRNA medicines.

eTurna’s Boundless Capabilities

The eTurna platform now boasts a suite of customizable options for nucleic acid cargo, demonstrating an impressive adaptability for different types of cargoes and accommodating a variety of administration routes. It’s a game changer in the realm of mRNA medicine delivery, propelling us into a future where previously unreachable cells and organs could be targeted for treatment.

The Magic of Proprietary Ionizable Lipids

A standout feature of eTurna is its use of proprietary ionizable lipids. These lipids, which are both biodegradable and non-toxic, can be swiftly cleared from the body. This unique characteristic offers substantial advantages, including a higher encapsulation capacity, faster cargo loading, and minimized immunogenicity. This is due to the absence of Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) in its stabilizing components, which further enhances the platform’s safety and efficacy.

CEO Anja Krammer on the eTurna Platform

CEO Anja Krammer expressed enthusiasm about the platform’s potential. She highlighted the platform’s capacity to deliver therapies for refractory diseases by targeting previously unreachable cells, a feat that could transform the landscape of modern medicine. She also noted that the optimized particle size contributes to higher transfection rates for therapies delivered, marking another significant advantage of the eTurna platform.

Turn Bio’s Future Endeavors

Currently in the pre-clinical stages, Turn Bio’s path forward includes the development of drug candidates for skin treatment, specifically targeting certain cell types. The company is also conducting extensive research in dermatology, immunology, ophthalmology, osteoarthritis, and the muscular system. Through its ERA reprogramming technology, Turn Bio aims to combat the effects of aging in the epigenome, with a view to restore cells’ disease prevention and tissue healing capabilities.

0
Science & Technology
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AI Revolution in Medical Imaging: Case Western Team Receives $1.125M Grant

By BNN Correspondents

Bluetooth 5.4: The New Frontier of Wireless Communication and CEVA's 5G-Advanced Platform

By Sakchi Khandelwal

FloraStilbene: New Hope in Cancer Immunotherapy

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Wave Life Sciences CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Waqas Arain

Xeriant's NEXBOARD Demonstrates Promising Fire Resistance in Initial T ...
@Business · 2 mins
Xeriant's NEXBOARD Demonstrates Promising Fire Resistance in Initial T ...
heart comment 0
Breakthrough Research: p53 Mutations Reprogram Fat Cells, Influencing Breast Cancer Progression

By Quadri Adejumo

Breakthrough Research: p53 Mutations Reprogram Fat Cells, Influencing Breast Cancer Progression
Icelandic Scientists to Drill into Magma Chamber: A Potential Revolution in Geothermal Power

By Nimrah Khatoon

Icelandic Scientists to Drill into Magma Chamber: A Potential Revolution in Geothermal Power
AR500 Tidal Turbine Completes First Phase of Goto Islands Project with 97% Availability

By BNN Correspondents

AR500 Tidal Turbine Completes First Phase of Goto Islands Project with 97% Availability
Pioneering Research Unveils New Insights into CO2 Storage

By Justice Nwafor

Pioneering Research Unveils New Insights into CO2 Storage
Latest Headlines
World News
Carol Vorderman Defends Her Political Commentary Against Shaun Bailey's Sexist Remarks
23 seconds
Carol Vorderman Defends Her Political Commentary Against Shaun Bailey's Sexist Remarks
2024 Appropriation Bill: A Beacon of Hope Against Hunger in Nigeria
1 min
2024 Appropriation Bill: A Beacon of Hope Against Hunger in Nigeria
AI Revolution in Medical Imaging: Case Western Team Receives $1.125M Grant
1 min
AI Revolution in Medical Imaging: Case Western Team Receives $1.125M Grant
FA Cup Third Round Kicks Off: High Stakes and Potential Surprises
2 mins
FA Cup Third Round Kicks Off: High Stakes and Potential Surprises
DoseMe Delves into Turkish Market through Primum Pharma Alliance
2 mins
DoseMe Delves into Turkish Market through Primum Pharma Alliance
FloraStilbene: New Hope in Cancer Immunotherapy
2 mins
FloraStilbene: New Hope in Cancer Immunotherapy
Wave Life Sciences CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins
Wave Life Sciences CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Defying the Odds: Teen Survives Near-Fatal Motorcycle Crash
3 mins
Defying the Odds: Teen Survives Near-Fatal Motorcycle Crash
Northwell Health Adopts Innovative Waste Management Technology in Fight Against Climate Change
3 mins
Northwell Health Adopts Innovative Waste Management Technology in Fight Against Climate Change
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
24 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
39 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app