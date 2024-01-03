Turn Biotechnologies Revolutionizes mRNA Delivery with eTurna Platform Expansion

Today, a major stride in the world of biotechnology was announced as Turn Biotechnologies unveiled the expansion of its revolutionary eTurna mRNA delivery platform. This potent innovation seeks to address the critical challenge of safely and efficiently targeting specific organs and cells with mRNA medicines.

eTurna’s Boundless Capabilities

The eTurna platform now boasts a suite of customizable options for nucleic acid cargo, demonstrating an impressive adaptability for different types of cargoes and accommodating a variety of administration routes. It’s a game changer in the realm of mRNA medicine delivery, propelling us into a future where previously unreachable cells and organs could be targeted for treatment.

The Magic of Proprietary Ionizable Lipids

A standout feature of eTurna is its use of proprietary ionizable lipids. These lipids, which are both biodegradable and non-toxic, can be swiftly cleared from the body. This unique characteristic offers substantial advantages, including a higher encapsulation capacity, faster cargo loading, and minimized immunogenicity. This is due to the absence of Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) in its stabilizing components, which further enhances the platform’s safety and efficacy.

CEO Anja Krammer on the eTurna Platform

CEO Anja Krammer expressed enthusiasm about the platform’s potential. She highlighted the platform’s capacity to deliver therapies for refractory diseases by targeting previously unreachable cells, a feat that could transform the landscape of modern medicine. She also noted that the optimized particle size contributes to higher transfection rates for therapies delivered, marking another significant advantage of the eTurna platform.

Turn Bio’s Future Endeavors

Currently in the pre-clinical stages, Turn Bio’s path forward includes the development of drug candidates for skin treatment, specifically targeting certain cell types. The company is also conducting extensive research in dermatology, immunology, ophthalmology, osteoarthritis, and the muscular system. Through its ERA reprogramming technology, Turn Bio aims to combat the effects of aging in the epigenome, with a view to restore cells’ disease prevention and tissue healing capabilities.