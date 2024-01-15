Tunisian Space Association Gains Significant Funding for Urban Development Project

On January 15, 2024, the Tunisian Space Association (TUNSA) saw its funding stock rise significantly. The recent cash injection of 1.057 million euros came from the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) as part of the Horizon Europe Space initiative. This funding aims to bolster TUNSA’s efforts in developing urban strategies, drawing lessons from cities facing similar challenges.

Addressing Urban Challenges Through Space Technologies

The core objective of the project is leveraging Copernicus satellite data to foster urban development in Europe and North Africa, particularly aiming to enhance living conditions in urban settings. Ahmed El Fadhel, President of TUNSA, underscored that the initiative was conceived in response to burgeoning urban populations in these regions, which have been detrimentally impacting the urban environment.

Virtual Laboratory: A Platform for Urban Planners

To address these issues, the project includes the establishment of a virtual laboratory. This innovative platform will serve as an experimental sandbox for urban planners, enabling them to visualize and assess development concepts using multi-dimensional models. The approach heavily relies on earth observation (EO) data from Copernicus satellites, supplemented by local data sources. These data are arranged in a ‘data cube’ format for easy access and manipulation.

Combining Satellite and Local Data for Urban Development

The platform is designed to amalgamate satellite and local data to assist urban planners in experimenting with and refining ideas for city improvement. These upgrades consider factors such as climate change, natural disasters, pollution, and heat waves. The software developed through this project will serve as a repository of data and tools for urban planners, empowering them to innovate and glean insights from the strategies of comparable urban areas.

While the funding is facilitated by the Horizon Europe Space initiative, the opinions expressed by the TUNSA are independently formed and do not necessarily represent the views of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency.