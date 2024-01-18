en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Tuning Quantum States: A New Era in Condensed Matter Science

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:53 am EST
Tuning Quantum States: A New Era in Condensed Matter Science

In a groundbreaking advancement in condensed matter science, researchers have successfully harnessed the power of uniaxial strain to control the behavior of correlated electrons. The study reveals new insights into quantum spin liquids, a theoretical construct arising from strongly interacting spins on a frustrated lattice, leading to exotic low-energy excitations.

Strain Tuning in Mott Insulators

Research teams have been exploring Mott insulators with powerful antiferromagnetic interactions on geometrically intriguing lattices. Such interactions can suppress magnetic order at extremely low temperatures, or even remove it entirely. By applying uniaxial stress to a triangular-lattice compound, researchers have been able to finely tune the Mott transition and unconventional superconductivity. The application of strain tuning techniques, derived from the research on the unconventional superconductor Sr2RuO4, has been pivotal.

Unveiling the Quantum Spin Liquid

The study sheds light on the nonmagnetic ground state of a leading quantum-spin-liquid candidate. This discovery was made by observing the slope of the metal-insulator boundary in the temperature-pressure phase diagram. Moreover, the researchers achieved direct control over antiferromagnetic order in a kagome-lattice single crystal through in situ uniaxial strain. By breaking symmetry in a controlled manner, they were able to increment the Neel temperature (TN) by 10%, as the applied stress reduced the frustration strength. This aligns with theoretical predictions for a distorted kagome lattice.

Pioneering Quantum Phase Transition

Researchers from Princeton University discovered a novel quantum phase transition near the transition temperature in superconductivity, challenging pre-established theories and calling for fresh approaches to understand quantum mechanics in solids. They found evidence of fluctuations in a superconductor at temperatures close to absolute zero, and how a superconducting phase could be changed to another phase. In ultrathin films, below the BKT transition temperature, they observed unprecedented quantum behaviors, such as switching between insulating and superconducting phases.

Quantum Entanglement Breakthrough

In another significant development, a team from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, led by Professor Andrew Forbes, demonstrated a novel method to manipulate quantum entangled particles without changing their intrinsic properties. This study focuses on Skyrmion topology, a classification system for entangled states, and could pave the way for practical applications in quantum communication protocols and quantum information processing.

These pioneering efforts affirm that uniaxial strain is a potent tool for the in situ tuning of correlated electrons between various states, including insulating, magnetic, metallic, and superconducting. It opens the door to the potential stabilization of novel, exotic phases, potentially involving quantum entanglement.

0
Science & Technology
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
59 seconds ago
Filipino Scientists from DOST-FPRDI Earn International Recognition
Two Filipino scientists from the Department of Science and Technology’s Forest Products Research and Development Institute (DOST-FPRDI) have made a mark on the international stage through their innovative research presentations. Alexis B. Dorado and Kim Wilmer M. Balagot have been recognized at international conferences for their groundbreaking research in the field of environmental science and
Filipino Scientists from DOST-FPRDI Earn International Recognition
ESA Astronaut Marcus Wandt Launches His Muninn Mission Aboard the ISS
22 mins ago
ESA Astronaut Marcus Wandt Launches His Muninn Mission Aboard the ISS
Unveiling Neutrino Mass: A Breakthrough in Understanding Germanium-76
25 mins ago
Unveiling Neutrino Mass: A Breakthrough in Understanding Germanium-76
Revolutionary 'Smart Insulin' Developed by Norwegian Researchers Promises Oral Consumption
6 mins ago
Revolutionary 'Smart Insulin' Developed by Norwegian Researchers Promises Oral Consumption
Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares Redefine Storytelling in New Sci-fi Drama
12 mins ago
Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares Redefine Storytelling in New Sci-fi Drama
University of California's Breakthrough in Biologically Based Polymers
16 mins ago
University of California's Breakthrough in Biologically Based Polymers
Latest Headlines
World News
Maurice Linguist: From Buffalo to Alabama, a Journey in College Football
1 min
Maurice Linguist: From Buffalo to Alabama, a Journey in College Football
Andrew Sullivan Criticizes DEI Programs on HBO's 'Real Time'
1 min
Andrew Sullivan Criticizes DEI Programs on HBO's 'Real Time'
Dalton Knecht: The Record-Breaking Powerhouse of Tennessee Volunteers
2 mins
Dalton Knecht: The Record-Breaking Powerhouse of Tennessee Volunteers
Rory Kennedy Publicly Opposes Brother Bobby's Presidential Campaign
2 mins
Rory Kennedy Publicly Opposes Brother Bobby's Presidential Campaign
New Hampshire Rally Reignites Questions About Trump's Mental Acuity
2 mins
New Hampshire Rally Reignites Questions About Trump's Mental Acuity
Rep. Chip Roy Slams Government Funding and Immigration Policies on FBN
2 mins
Rep. Chip Roy Slams Government Funding and Immigration Policies on FBN
EVIL Triumphs as New NEVER Openweight Champion at NJPW
5 mins
EVIL Triumphs as New NEVER Openweight Champion at NJPW
The Ongoing Legal Battle Over Nelson Mandela's Personal Items
5 mins
The Ongoing Legal Battle Over Nelson Mandela's Personal Items
Iowa Wrestling Team Overpowers Purdue in Big Ten Conference
5 mins
Iowa Wrestling Team Overpowers Purdue in Big Ten Conference
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
2 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app