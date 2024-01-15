TU Delft Researchers Uncover Optimal Growth Conditions for Microalgal Cells in Engineered Living Materials

In a recent scientific breakthrough, researchers at TU Delft have advanced our understanding of the growth conditions of microalgal cells in photosynthetic engineered living materials (ELMs), bringing us closer to harnessing the potential of these remarkable organisms. The study, led by Marie-Eve Aubin-Tam and Kunal Masania, sheds light on how these microorganisms convert atmospheric CO2 into precious sugars, energy, and oxygen, essential for their survival and beneficial for life on earth.

Unlocking the Secrets of Microalgal Growth

The research team focused on the influence of material shape, light exposure, nutrient access, and CO2 availability on cell growth. They discovered that cells predominantly grow along material edges where they have superior access to air and light. This growth pattern strikingly mirrors the structure of plant leaves, where cells are arranged to maximize exposure to sunlight and air.

The researchers also found that small openings for gas exchange could boost cell growth, but they also lead to dehydration. This finding underscores the need for mechanisms akin to stomata in leaves, structures that balance gas exchange and moisture retention—a feature evolution has perfected in plants over millions of years.

Engineering Materials for a Greener Future

While Aubin-Tam's team at the Applied Sciences faculty focused on studying cell growth, Masania's team at the Aerospace Engineering faculty, with assistance from Elvin Karana of the Industrial Design Engineering faculty, worked on developing a new 3D printable ink. This ink is expected to facilitate the creation of larger and more complex objects, opening up a world of possibilities for ELM applications.

This synergy of biology and engineering is aimed at refining the properties of ELMs for applications such as CO2 capture and oxygen delivery to biological tissues. The latter could potentially revolutionize medical procedures, including organ transplants and other medical treatments that require oxygen.

A Call for Interdisciplinary Collaboration

These findings emphasize the need for continued collaboration among biologists, materials scientists, computer scientists, and engineers. By working together, these disciplines can advance our understanding of ELMs and their potential applications. With the looming threat of climate change, the ability to capture CO2 and produce oxygen could make a significant impact on our planet's health.

The potential benefits of this research extend beyond environmental concerns. The development of oxygen-delivering materials could also provide a lifeline for patients awaiting organ transplants or undergoing other medical procedures. The strides made by the TU Delft team serve as a testament to the power of interdisciplinary collaboration and the promise of engineered living materials.