Environmental Science

Tropical Weathering Alters Magnetorheological Elastomer: A Scientific Study

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:00 am EST
In a recent scientific investigation, the aging behavior of magnetorheological elastomer (MRE), a smart material with numerous applications, was meticulously examined when subjected to natural weathering in tropical climates. The study threw light on how the harsh elements of nature—sunlight, wind, rain—can drastically affect the properties of materials over time, presenting a crucial understanding of environmental impacts on materials.

Exposure and Impact

MRE samples, a composite of silicone rubber and carbonyl iron particles, were exposed to a tropical environment for 90 days. The result was an increase in Young’s modulus of the material and a decrease in its elongation at break. These changes in mechanical properties pointed towards surface degradation from the weathering.

Analyzing the Degradation

Scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and atomic force microscopy (AFM) were utilized to analyze the surface morphology and topography of the MRE. The micro-scale imaging techniques revealed the presence of microvoids, cavities, and microcracks. All these are indicative of degradation, a process that initiated from the material’s surface and significantly altered the mechanical characteristics of the MRE.

Implications for Real-World Applications

This research holds implications for real-world applications of MREs in devices that are exposed to environmental conditions, such as sensors and structural components. It underscores the necessity of routinely inspecting and maintaining such materials to ensure their longevity and efficacy. The study also builds on previous research on polymer degradation and the effects of environmental factors on materials, emphasizing the importance of surface studies to identify initial material damage.

Environmental Science Science & Technology
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

