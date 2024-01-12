en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Environmental Science

Tropical Weathering Alters Magnetorheological Elastomer: A Scientific Study

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
Tropical Weathering Alters Magnetorheological Elastomer: A Scientific Study

In a recent scientific investigation, the aging behavior of magnetorheological elastomer (MRE), a smart material with numerous applications, was meticulously examined when subjected to natural weathering in tropical climates. The study threw light on how the harsh elements of nature—sunlight, wind, rain—can drastically affect the properties of materials over time, presenting a crucial understanding of environmental impacts on materials.

Exposure and Impact

MRE samples, a composite of silicone rubber and carbonyl iron particles, were exposed to a tropical environment for 90 days. The result was an increase in Young’s modulus of the material and a decrease in its elongation at break. These changes in mechanical properties pointed towards surface degradation from the weathering.

Analyzing the Degradation

Scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and atomic force microscopy (AFM) were utilized to analyze the surface morphology and topography of the MRE. The micro-scale imaging techniques revealed the presence of microvoids, cavities, and microcracks. All these are indicative of degradation, a process that initiated from the material’s surface and significantly altered the mechanical characteristics of the MRE.

Implications for Real-World Applications

This research holds implications for real-world applications of MREs in devices that are exposed to environmental conditions, such as sensors and structural components. It underscores the necessity of routinely inspecting and maintaining such materials to ensure their longevity and efficacy. The study also builds on previous research on polymer degradation and the effects of environmental factors on materials, emphasizing the importance of surface studies to identify initial material damage.

0
Environmental Science Science & Technology Weather
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Environmental Science

See more
1 hour ago
Rajasthan's Coal Crisis: An Urgent Plea for Government Intervention
Rajasthan, a state with a total power plant capacity of 7,580 Megawatts, stands on the brink of a severe coal crisis. RK Sharma, the Chairman and Managing Director of the State Electricity Corporation of Rajasthan, emphasized the urgency of the situation, revealing that two power plants in the state have barely more than a day’s
Rajasthan's Coal Crisis: An Urgent Plea for Government Intervention
Philadelphia Zoo Unveils 'Trolls: Save The Humans' Exhibit: A Call for Sustainability
8 hours ago
Philadelphia Zoo Unveils 'Trolls: Save The Humans' Exhibit: A Call for Sustainability
Freshwater Plankton's Survival Secret: Scientists Unearth Cryoprotective Role of DMSP
9 hours ago
Freshwater Plankton's Survival Secret: Scientists Unearth Cryoprotective Role of DMSP
Saskatchewan's Controversial Carbon Tax Exemption: Legal Risks and Implications
4 hours ago
Saskatchewan's Controversial Carbon Tax Exemption: Legal Risks and Implications
From Poland to NASA: Grzegorz Florczyk's Journey in Atmospheric Research
6 hours ago
From Poland to NASA: Grzegorz Florczyk's Journey in Atmospheric Research
Mysterious Mass Death of Sea Creatures on Australian Beach Sparks Investigation
7 hours ago
Mysterious Mass Death of Sea Creatures on Australian Beach Sparks Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: Closing Arguments and Potential Political Impact
1 min
Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: Closing Arguments and Potential Political Impact
Pakistan's Political Chessboard: Concerns Over Potential Election Manipulation
2 mins
Pakistan's Political Chessboard: Concerns Over Potential Election Manipulation
Healthcare Workers Exhibit Durable T Cell Immunity To SARS-CoV-2 Variants
3 mins
Healthcare Workers Exhibit Durable T Cell Immunity To SARS-CoV-2 Variants
George Santos: A Plea for Redemption
4 mins
George Santos: A Plea for Redemption
Botswana Congress Party Unveils Female Candidates for General Election
6 mins
Botswana Congress Party Unveils Female Candidates for General Election
Scotland's Controversial Prison Policy: Balancing Transgender Rights and Safety Concerns
12 mins
Scotland's Controversial Prison Policy: Balancing Transgender Rights and Safety Concerns
Prime Minister Modi's Roadshow in Nashik: A Strategic Move in Maharashtra Politics
12 mins
Prime Minister Modi's Roadshow in Nashik: A Strategic Move in Maharashtra Politics
New York Medical Volunteers to Provide Free Surgical Care in Belize
15 mins
New York Medical Volunteers to Provide Free Surgical Care in Belize
Foreign Payments to Trump Businesses Under Scrutiny: A Look at the $7.8 Million Revelation
19 mins
Foreign Payments to Trump Businesses Under Scrutiny: A Look at the $7.8 Million Revelation
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
14 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
15 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
18 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app