Environmental Science

Tropical Trials: Unraveling the Impact of Natural Weathering on Magnetorheological Elastomers

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
Tropical Trials: Unraveling the Impact of Natural Weathering on Magnetorheological Elastomers

The tropical climate, with its relentless sun, gusty winds, and unpredictable rains, is a challenging environment for any material. A recent study takes a deep dive into understanding how this environment impacts magnetorheological elastomers (MRE), materials increasingly finding applications in areas such as sensors and structural components. The research focused on the microstructural changes inflicted upon MREs by natural weathering, painting a picture of degradation that underscores the significance of these findings for real-world applications.

MRE and the Tropical Test

MRE is a type of smart material composed of silicone rubber and carbonyl iron particles. The researchers exposed samples of MRE to the tropical weather for a period of 90 days and subsequently tested their mechanical properties. The results revealed an increase in Young’s modulus – a measure of the stiffness of a solid material – and a decrease in elongation at break, which is a measure of a material’s ductility. These changes pointed towards surface degradation as the key culprit.

Microstructural Revelations

The researchers made use of Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) and Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) – powerful tools that allow for detailed examination at the microscale – to inspect the weathered MRE samples. These investigations unveiled the presence of microvoids, cavities, and microcracks on the weathered surfaces, clear indicators of material degradation. The damage was severe and varied across the surface, highlighting the harsh impact of natural weathering on MRE.

Impact and Implications

This study builds upon a body of research that has been expanding since 1965, primarily focusing on the physicochemical properties of polymers and progressively including mechanical properties and environmental degradation. It serves as a stark reminder of the importance of considering natural weathering conditions when evaluating the durability of materials intended for real-world applications. The study not only identifies the microscale degradation process in MREs but also emphasizes the need for strategies to mitigate the negative effects of natural weathering on these materials.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

