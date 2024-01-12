en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Tropical Climate Weathering’s Impact on Magnetorheological Elastomers Unveiled in Novel Study

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:23 pm EST
Tropical Climate Weathering’s Impact on Magnetorheological Elastomers Unveiled in Novel Study

Materials science has taken a significant stride forward with a study scrutinizing the impact of tropical climate weathering on magnetorheological elastomer (MRE). This smart material, a blend of silicone rubber and carbonyl iron particles, is often used in sensors and structural components. The research reveals that exposure to tropical weathering instigates a rise in Young’s modulus while concurrently causing a decrease in elongation at break, suggesting surface degradation as the primary catalyst for these shifts in mechanical properties.

Microscopic Examination Unveils Surface Damage

Through the application of scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and atomic force microscopy (AFM), the research team was able to delve into the microscopic world of MRE degradation. These tools revealed a landscape of microvoids, cavities, and microcracks on the weathered MRE surfaces, clearly indicating severe and uneven degradation. These findings paint a vivid picture of the microscale degradation process, offering crucial insights for materials science.

Unprecedented Focus on Early Weathering Impact

Past research on material degradation has predominantly fixated on the physicochemical properties, photooxidation degradation, and the effects of UV radiation on polymers and composites, which are known to drive increased stiffness and brittleness. However, this study is unique in its focus on the early influence of weathering on the surface, revealing that it accelerates aging and degradation. The research thus brings to light the previously underexplored realm of early surface degradation due to weathering in tropical climates.

Implications for Real-World Applications

The research suggests that understanding the microscale degradation process is of paramount importance, especially for materials used in applications exposed to harsh environmental conditions. The findings not only contribute to a better understanding of the behavior and durability of smart materials like MRE, but also offer a new perspective for the development of materials that can withstand severe weathering. The study is a call to action for material scientists to pay closer attention to early weathering effects and to design materials that are resilient in the face of such challenges.

0
Science & Technology
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
3 mins ago
NIH Awards $3.2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Epilepsy Surgery Research
A multidisciplinary team from Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), Vanderbilt University, and the University of Pennsylvania has been awarded a $3.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The grant is aimed at developing novel brain network-based measures to guide surgical decisions and improve outcomes in the realm of epilepsy surgery. This crucial
NIH Awards $3.2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Epilepsy Surgery Research
Ground-breaking Spintronics Advancement: Field-Free Switching Achieved
36 mins ago
Ground-breaking Spintronics Advancement: Field-Free Switching Achieved
University of Helsinki Study Reveals Climate Cooling Possibilities in Siberian Boreal Forest
45 mins ago
University of Helsinki Study Reveals Climate Cooling Possibilities in Siberian Boreal Forest
UTEP Researchers Discover New Cancer-Killing Compound
4 mins ago
UTEP Researchers Discover New Cancer-Killing Compound
Novel Study Connects Childhood Trauma, Emotional Dysregulation to Smoking via Brain Function Analysis
11 mins ago
Novel Study Connects Childhood Trauma, Emotional Dysregulation to Smoking via Brain Function Analysis
FDA Approves Groundbreaking Alzheimer's Drug: A Milestone in Neurodegenerative Treatment
32 mins ago
FDA Approves Groundbreaking Alzheimer's Drug: A Milestone in Neurodegenerative Treatment
Latest Headlines
World News
Donald Trump Defies Convention with Independent Town Hall in Iowa
2 mins
Donald Trump Defies Convention with Independent Town Hall in Iowa
NIH Awards $3.2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Epilepsy Surgery Research
3 mins
NIH Awards $3.2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Epilepsy Surgery Research
UTEP Researchers Discover New Cancer-Killing Compound
4 mins
UTEP Researchers Discover New Cancer-Killing Compound
Brunei Red Crescent Society to Ensure Health Safety at Royal Wedding
6 mins
Brunei Red Crescent Society to Ensure Health Safety at Royal Wedding
GOP Infighting Over Spending Deal Threatens Bipartisan Agreement
6 mins
GOP Infighting Over Spending Deal Threatens Bipartisan Agreement
Algoma Public Health Alerts Parents of Incomplete Immunization Records
8 mins
Algoma Public Health Alerts Parents of Incomplete Immunization Records
Kenya Kwanza MPs Call for Impeachment of Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u
8 mins
Kenya Kwanza MPs Call for Impeachment of Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u
Anadolu Journalists Survive Missile Attack in Ukraine Amidst Escalating Conflict
10 mins
Anadolu Journalists Survive Missile Attack in Ukraine Amidst Escalating Conflict
Novel Study Connects Childhood Trauma, Emotional Dysregulation to Smoking via Brain Function Analysis
11 mins
Novel Study Connects Childhood Trauma, Emotional Dysregulation to Smoking via Brain Function Analysis
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app