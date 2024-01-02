en English
Science & Technology

Trivitron Healthcare’s COVID-19 Testing Kits Capable of Detecting New JN.1 Strain

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:59 pm EST
Trivitron Healthcare’s COVID-19 Testing Kits Capable of Detecting New JN.1 Strain

Trivitron Healthcare, an eminent player in the global healthcare sector, has claimed that its COVID-19 testing kits can effectively detect the newly emerged JN.1 strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The announcement comes in the wake of the World Health Organization’s classification of JN.1 as a ‘variant of interest’, reflecting the global urgency to keep pace with the mutating virus.

Trivitron’s In-House R&D and Testing Kits

At the helm of this breakthrough is Trivitron’s Group CEO, Ms. Chandra Ganjoo, who leads a robust in-house R&D team. The team conducted an in-silico analysis to assure the effectiveness of their testing kits against the new variant. The kits include COVIDSure, COVIDSure PRO, and COVIDSure Direct RT-PCR Kits. These kits are engineered to target conserved regions of the virus, such as ORF1ab, Envelope E-gene, and Nucleocapsid N-gene, thus ensuring precise detection regardless of the virus’s mutations.

BIOCARD Pro COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Kit

In addition to the aforementioned kits, Trivitron’s BIOCARD Pro COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Kit also targets the conserved region of the N gene. This kit provides a qualitative detection method for the JN.1 strain, reinforcing Trivitron’s commitment to advancing diagnostic capabilities in response to the evolving COVID-19 virus and its variants.

The Importance of Accurate and Timely Diagnosis

As the COVID-19 virus continues to mutate and pose new challenges, Trivitron Healthcare emphasizes the critical importance of accurate and timely diagnosis in managing the pandemic. By ensuring their testing kits can detect the latest strains of the virus, Trivitron is playing a vital role in the global fight against COVID-19, contributing to the broader narrative of human resilience and adaptability in the face of a continually evolving threat.

Science & Technology
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

