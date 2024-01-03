en English
Science & Technology

Transparent Embedding Solvent System: A New Era in Biological Imaging

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
Transparent Embedding Solvent System: A New Era in Biological Imaging

In the realm of medical and biological research, a new imaging method known as the Transparent Embedding Solvent System (TESOS) is marking a significant breakthrough. This technique holds the potential to revolutionize the study of large biological samples, offering unprecedented clarity and depth of examination.

A Leap in Optical Imaging

The TESOS method integrates tissue clearing and section-reconstruction imaging to accomplish a consistent sub-micron resolution. It brings a solution to the challenges previously encountered in large-volume optical imaging, particularly with mammalian tissues. These tissues have always been hard to image due to their heterogeneous properties and light scattering.

The adaptability of the TESOS method has made it suitable for various imaging platforms and specimens. It promises to unveil the three-dimensional cellular profiles and neural circuits in mammals, thus paving the way for a deeper understanding of complex biological structures such as the nervous system.

From Idea to Implementation

The TESOS method includes three fundamental steps: pretreatment, clearing, and transparent embedding. It has displayed its efficiency by achieving uniform sub-micron resolution in large biological samples. This accomplishment has given TESOS the potential to be a promising optical counterpart to electron microscopy reconstruction.

The technique has already been used to acquire volumetric images of an adult mouse’s entire body sample with uniform resolution. The method is versatile and can be combined with different microscopy systems to achieve uniformly high resolution, allowing for the first mesoscale connectome mapping of individual sensory neuron axons spanning 5 cm from adult mouse digits to the spinal cord.

The Impact on Biological Research

TESOS is a significant advancement in the field of 3D large-volume optical imaging, known for its high resolution and ability to identify molecular and cellular identities with various fluorescent labeling methods. The evolution of such imaging technology is beginning to reveal the intricate connections and long-range projections of the nervous system.

As the TESOS method continues to evolve, it promises to play a crucial role in our understanding of complex biological structures. Its ability to unveil the three-dimensional cellular profiles and neural circuits in mammals could be a game-changer in biological and medical research, leading to breakthroughs in neuron mapping and potentially even the treatment of neurological disorders.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

