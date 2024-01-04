en English
Science & Technology

Transforming CO2: New Catalyst System Turns Harmful Gas into Valuable Resource

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:46 pm EST
Researchers from Ruhr University Bochum and the Fraunhofer Institute for Environmental Safety and Energy Technology have achieved a significant development in CO2 conversion technology. The team, spearheaded by Kevinjeorjios Pellumbi and Professor Ulf-Peter Apfel, has developed a unique catalyst system that could potentially transform the detrimental greenhouse gas into a valuable resource.

Unveiling the Power of Homogeneous Electrocatalysts

The researchers explored the use of homogeneous electrocatalysts, which exist in the same phase as the reactants. Generally, they are considered more efficient and selective than their heterogeneous counterparts. Their findings, published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science, reveal these catalysts could proficiently convert CO2 into carbon monoxide, a common starting material in the chemical industry, using an electrolysis cell. The system achieved unprecedented current densities of over 300 milliamperes per square centimeter and remained stable for over 100 hours without decay.

Challenging Common Assumptions

Significantly, the study discovered that homogeneous catalysts do not need to be chemically bonded to the electrode surface, challenging common assumptions in the literature. This revelation paves the way for the potential incorporation of high-performance homogeneous electrocatalysts in electrochemical processes.

CO2: From Harmful Gas to Valuable Resource

This technology offers a practical means of utilizing CO2 to create new raw materials, possibly contributing to the reduction of atmospheric CO2 levels. Concurrently, scientists at the Max Planck Institute have developed a synthetic pathway, known as the THETA cycle, that can capture CO2 from the air more efficiently than nature. This technique, leveraging 17 different biocatalysts, produces a molecule called acetyl-CoA, a key building block in a range of biofuels, materials, and pharmaceuticals. The THETA cycle holds potential to become a versatile platform for producing valuable compounds directly from CO2, providing sustainable solution amid the global climate crisis.

Science & Technology
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

