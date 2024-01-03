en English
Science & Technology

Transforming CO2 into Industrial Resources: A Groundbreaking Innovation

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:56 pm EST
In a remarkable breakthrough, a team of researchers at Ruhr University Bochum, led by Kevinjeorjios Pellumbi and Professor Ulf-Peter Apfel, have created a novel catalyst system that could revolutionize the conversion of carbon dioxide (CO2) into valuable industrial resources. The new technology aims to transform the harmful greenhouse gas into carbon monoxide (CO), a common starting material in the chemical industry, thereby advancing CO2 recycling technology.

Homogeneous Electrocatalysis: A Game Changer

The team, in collaboration with scientists from the Johannes Kepler University Linz and the Fritz Haber Institute in Berlin, demonstrated the effectiveness of homogeneous electrocatalysis in an electrolysis cell. This method uses a dissolved metal complex as a catalyst, generating current densities of over 300 milliamperes per square centimeter. Impressively, it maintained stability for over 100 hours without decay.

Challenging Conventional Beliefs

The researchers successfully integrated the metal complex catalysts into the electrode surface without chemically bonding them, challenging the conventional belief that catalysts need to be anchored to the electrode surface. Their findings suggest that homogeneous catalysts can be employed in electrolysis cells with specific electrode compositions that enable direct gas conversion without solvents. This advancement opens up opportunities for testing and integrating high-performance homogeneous electrocatalysts in electrochemical processes.

CO2: A Potential Raw Stock

This innovative technology presents a promising step towards using CO2 as a raw stock from which a variety of products can be made. This potentially allows adaptation to the most prolific sources of atmospheric CO2, thus turning a harmful greenhouse gas into a valuable resource for the chemical industry.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

