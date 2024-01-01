en English
Science & Technology

Total Solar Eclipse to Darken Skies Over Eastern US in 2024

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:39 am EST
Total Solar Eclipse to Darken Skies Over Eastern US in 2024

An astronomical spectacle is on the horizon as a total solar eclipse is predicted to cast its shadow across the eastern half of the United States on April 8, 2024. The path of this celestial event will span from Texas to northern New England, touching down in locations such as Little Rock, Arkansas; Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Missouri; Carbondale, Illinois; and Evansville and Indianapolis, Indiana. For residents residing in Middle Tennessee or Southern Kentucky, they can anticipate a near-total eclipse, with 90-95% of the sun’s surface being obscured by the moon.

The Eclipse Experience

This rare event will result in a discernible shift in lighting, though it’s noteworthy that the sky will not plunge into complete darkness. For those in the path of totality, the world will be bathed in an eerie twilight, a sight that has captivated and intrigued humans for centuries. The phenomenon of a total solar eclipse has been a source of fascination, inspiring countless studies and even a 15-class course offered by a professor at UofL’s Department of Physics and Astronomy.

Safeguarding the Spectators

For those planning to bear witness to this natural spectacle, eclipse glasses are strongly recommended to protect the eyes from potential damage. As the moon obscures the sun, the surrounding landscape will be bathed in an eerie twilight, a sight that has captivated humans for centuries. Despite the sun being partially hidden, looking directly at it without appropriate protection can cause permanent eye damage.

Anticipating the Astronomical Affair

Given the rarity of this event, it’s expected to draw large crowds, with over a million visitors anticipated in Arkansas alone. For those unable to witness the total eclipse, partial solar eclipse viewings will be available elsewhere in North America. For those marking their calendars, the next total solar eclipse in proximity to Louisville is not due until 2153, making this event a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many.

Science & Technology
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

