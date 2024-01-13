en English
Science & Technology

Tomorrow.io Launches World’s First Commercial Weather Radar Satellite

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:42 am EST
In an unprecedented move, Tomorrow.io, a software firm initially known for its ultra-accurate, street-level weather forecasting, has embarked on a new journey into space with the launch of Tomorrow R1 – the world’s first commercially built weather radar satellite. The captivating launch was carried out using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, marking a significant milestone in the field of meteorology and climate science.

Revolutionizing Weather Forecasting

With an ambitious plan to deploy more than two dozen of its own radar satellites in the forthcoming two years, Tomorrow.io aims to revolutionize weather forecasting and climate modeling. This constellation of satellites, coupled with sensor microwave technology, is anticipated to generate real-time precipitation maps that cover every point on Earth nearly hourly. The innovation poses a considerable upgrade over existing systems, which often grapple with limited coverage, especially in regions like Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and across vast oceans.

A Blend of Data Sources

Tomorrow.io’s groundbreaking technology draws on a variety of data sources. These include government radar, satellites, weather stations, cellular signal attenuation, and connected vehicle sensors, all working in unison to provide a comprehensive understanding of weather patterns.

Implications and Applications

Shimon Elkabetz, CEO of Tomorrow.io, envisions this pioneering technology enhancing hurricane forecasting, assisting farmers with insurance in developing countries, and facilitating safer and more fuel-efficient airline routes. A broad spectrum of clients, including major airlines, sports broadcasters, tech behemoths, and the U.S. Air Force, already rely on Tomorrow.io’s services. In addition, the company has secured over $20 million in contracts from the U.S. Defense Department.

In a synergic collaboration, Tomorrow.io is also working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on research and development, highlighting the commitment to better understand and predict our planet’s ever-changing weather patterns.

Science & Technology Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

