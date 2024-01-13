Three-Fingered ‘Humanoid Mummies’ Debunked as Modern Fakes by Ministry of Culture

In a major revelation that brings clarity to a long-debated topic, the Ministry of Culture has debunked the authenticity of the three-fingered ‘humanoid mummies’ previously believed to be of Inca lineage. The mummies, which had drawn attention due to their unusual three-fingered hands and were found adorned in richly colored lacy fabrics and sandals, have been confirmed as modern fabrications.

Unveiling The Truth

The Ministry, after a thorough and detailed analysis, has determined these artifacts are not genuine relics of the past but rather recent creations made from synthetic materials, including paper and glue. This critical finding dispels any theories that linked the mummies to ancient civilizations, affirming they are contemporary creations, possibly designed to resemble Inca mummies but lacking any historical authenticity.

Claims and Counter-Claims

The three-fingered mummies had been the subject of much speculation since their discovery. Forensic experts in Peru had been studying these figures, which were presented by Peruvian archaeologist Flavio Estrada and Mexican journalist José Jaime Maussan. The latter, known for his sensational claims about alien discoveries, faced ridicule when X-ray examinations revealed that the supposed three-fingered hand was constructed with human bones.

Setting The Record Straight

The Ministry’s investigation brings an essential correction to the narrative surrounding these objects. The findings prevent further misinformation regarding their origin and discount any suggestions of the mummies being ‘non-human beings.’ The Peruvian prosecutor’s office further validated these conclusions, stating that the figures were recently manufactured dolls made with animal bones and modern synthetic glues.

In conclusion, this revelation serves as a reminder of the need for rigorous scientific investigation in the face of sensational claims. It brings to light the importance of preserving and respecting historical authenticity and preventing the propagation of distorted narratives that can mislead public understanding.