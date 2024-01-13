en English
Three-Fingered ‘Humanoid Mummies’ Debunked as Modern Fakes by Ministry of Culture

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:57 pm EST
Three-Fingered ‘Humanoid Mummies’ Debunked as Modern Fakes by Ministry of Culture

In a major revelation that brings clarity to a long-debated topic, the Ministry of Culture has debunked the authenticity of the three-fingered ‘humanoid mummies’ previously believed to be of Inca lineage. The mummies, which had drawn attention due to their unusual three-fingered hands and were found adorned in richly colored lacy fabrics and sandals, have been confirmed as modern fabrications.

Unveiling The Truth

The Ministry, after a thorough and detailed analysis, has determined these artifacts are not genuine relics of the past but rather recent creations made from synthetic materials, including paper and glue. This critical finding dispels any theories that linked the mummies to ancient civilizations, affirming they are contemporary creations, possibly designed to resemble Inca mummies but lacking any historical authenticity.

Claims and Counter-Claims

The three-fingered mummies had been the subject of much speculation since their discovery. Forensic experts in Peru had been studying these figures, which were presented by Peruvian archaeologist Flavio Estrada and Mexican journalist José Jaime Maussan. The latter, known for his sensational claims about alien discoveries, faced ridicule when X-ray examinations revealed that the supposed three-fingered hand was constructed with human bones.

Setting The Record Straight

The Ministry’s investigation brings an essential correction to the narrative surrounding these objects. The findings prevent further misinformation regarding their origin and discount any suggestions of the mummies being ‘non-human beings.’ The Peruvian prosecutor’s office further validated these conclusions, stating that the figures were recently manufactured dolls made with animal bones and modern synthetic glues.

In conclusion, this revelation serves as a reminder of the need for rigorous scientific investigation in the face of sensational claims. It brings to light the importance of preserving and respecting historical authenticity and preventing the propagation of distorted narratives that can mislead public understanding.

0
History Science & Technology South America
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

