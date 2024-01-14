en English
Science & Technology

The Universe’s Aromatic Tapestry: How Astronauts Experience Scents in Space

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:52 am EST
The Universe’s Aromatic Tapestry: How Astronauts Experience Scents in Space

Our cosmos, a sprawling panorama of planets and stars, is more than just a visual spectacle—it’s an olfactory adventure. Astronauts venturing into the vast expanse have reported experiencing a startling assortment of scents, ranging from the pungent tang of ozone to the acrid whiff of gunpowder and the smoky scent of burnt steak. These odors, surfacing upon their return from spacewalks, are not merely figments of their imagination but the result of intricate molecular interactions that unfold in the confines of their spacesuits and airlocks.

The Chemistry Behind Space Scents

When astronauts reenter their spacecraft after a spacewalk, the single oxygen atoms clinging to their suits react with the repressurized oxygen in the airlock, forming ozone. This reaction imparts the metallic aroma of ozone, often associated with electrical discharges. The unexpected scent of burnt steak can be traced back to the presence of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in the solar system. PAHs, a class of compounds found in charred foods, are believed to hitch a ride into the spacecraft, contributing to the complex olfactory tapestry.

Detecting Cosmic Aromas

Spacecraft have also played a pivotal role in unearthing the aromatic secrets of the cosmos. The European Space Agency’s Rosetta spacecraft, while charting its course across comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, managed to detect a medley of molecules. These included hydrogen sulphide, ammonia, hydrogen cyanide, carbon disulphide, and formaldehyde—each contributing to a distinct, albeit weak, olfactory profile dominated by water vapor and carbon dioxide.

A Universe of Aromatic Wonders

As we journey further, the aromatic narrative grows more intriguing. Titan, the moon of Saturn, possesses an atmosphere laden with nitrogen, methane, and benzene. These compounds, especially polycyclic aromatic nitrogen heterocycles (PANHs), give Titan an aroma reminiscent of gasoline. Closer to our galactic home, the interstellar molecular cloud Sagittarius B2 offers a sweeter surprise. Rich in star-forming gas and dust, Sagittarius B2 boasts an abundance of alcohols, such as vinyl alcohol, methanol, and ethanol. The presence of ethyl formate lends it a delightful raspberry-like aroma, contrasting against the generally harsh and pungent odors of space.

These findings offer a tantalizing glimpse into the cosmic chemistry and sensory experiences that await future astronauts. They underscore the potential of these molecules in characterizing distant celestial bodies and shaping our understanding of the universe—one scent at a time.

Science & Technology
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

