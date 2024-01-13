en English
Science & Technology

The Unexpected Olfactory Experiences of Space and Uranus: From Burnt Steak to Rotten Eggs

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:56 pm EST
The Unexpected Olfactory Experiences of Space and Uranus: From Burnt Steak to Rotten Eggs

When astronauts embark on spacewalks, they return with not just memories of the experience, but also an unexpected souvenir – an unusual odor that clings to their space suits. This distinct smell, often compared to burnt steak, gunpowder, and ozone, is not directly perceived in space, but rather trails back into the spacecraft on the astronauts’ suits. Space, it seems, has a scent of its own.

The Stench of Uranus

While the smells reported by astronauts are intriguing, what’s even more captivating is the revelation of the likely stench of Uranus. Research using the Near-Infrared Integral Field Spectrometer (NIFS) at the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii has indicated that Uranus’ atmosphere, rich in hydrogen sulfide gas, would probably smell like rotten eggs or flatulence. Descending into Uranus’ atmosphere would be an olfactory ordeal, to say the least.

Comets and Their Scented Halos

Uranus is not the only celestial body with a peculiar smell. Comets, too, emit odors due to constituents like hydrogen sulfide and ammonia present in their gaseous halos. However, these smells are likely to be faint due to the diluting effect of water vapor.

The Smell of Ammonia Ice

Adding to the cosmic olfactory landscape, some researchers speculate that the presence of ammonia ice in the clouds of Uranus and Neptune could contribute to a urine-like smell. It seems that the universe offers a wide array of olfactory experiences, some more pleasant than others.

This fascinating information is brought to you courtesy of veteran author Josh Hawkins, who has over a decade of writing experience in the realms of science, gaming, and tech culture. BGR Media, LLC, the force behind this coverage, has been providing honest news and authoritative reviews in the tech and entertainment sectors since 2006, reaching over 2 billion visitors in the process.

Science & Technology
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

