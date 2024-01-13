The Unexpected Olfactory Experiences of Space and Uranus: From Burnt Steak to Rotten Eggs

When astronauts embark on spacewalks, they return with not just memories of the experience, but also an unexpected souvenir – an unusual odor that clings to their space suits. This distinct smell, often compared to burnt steak, gunpowder, and ozone, is not directly perceived in space, but rather trails back into the spacecraft on the astronauts’ suits. Space, it seems, has a scent of its own.

The Stench of Uranus

While the smells reported by astronauts are intriguing, what’s even more captivating is the revelation of the likely stench of Uranus. Research using the Near-Infrared Integral Field Spectrometer (NIFS) at the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii has indicated that Uranus’ atmosphere, rich in hydrogen sulfide gas, would probably smell like rotten eggs or flatulence. Descending into Uranus’ atmosphere would be an olfactory ordeal, to say the least.

Comets and Their Scented Halos

Uranus is not the only celestial body with a peculiar smell. Comets, too, emit odors due to constituents like hydrogen sulfide and ammonia present in their gaseous halos. However, these smells are likely to be faint due to the diluting effect of water vapor.

The Smell of Ammonia Ice

Adding to the cosmic olfactory landscape, some researchers speculate that the presence of ammonia ice in the clouds of Uranus and Neptune could contribute to a urine-like smell. It seems that the universe offers a wide array of olfactory experiences, some more pleasant than others.

