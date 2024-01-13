The ‘Sixth Data Platform’: A New Era in Data Management

In the evolving landscape of data management, the concept of a ‘sixth data platform’ is gaining traction, suggesting a pivotal shift from vendor-controlled platforms to independent data management. This platform, rooted in open data formats like Apache Iceberg, Apache Hudi, and Delta Lake, is poised to revolutionize data interoperability and avert vendor lock-in.

Future of Data Management

The future of data management is anticipated to rely heavily on the ability of open data formats to engender a best-of-breed data management platform. The focus is rapidly shifting towards ensuring interoperability across clouds, data formats, and governance layers. As the industry moves beyond the Big Data hype to concentrate on generative AI, it is crucial to remember that the quality of AI is inherently dependent on the quality of underlying data.

Challenges to Interoperability

Achieving true interoperability is not without its challenges. It involves not only technical solutions but also addressing market and human factors. The integration of semantics and governance stands paramount, with projects like Egeria, Apache Atlas, DCAT, and OpenLineage contributing significantly towards a standardized approach to data management.

The Potential of a Universal Data Management Platform

The industry is cautiously optimistic about the potential of a universal data management platform. It recognizes the necessity for a shared language and standards. Only by establishing these can we enable systems to work together seamlessly, unlocking a realm of possibilities for public authorities and private organizations alike. The future holds the promise of enhanced decision-making, improved public services, and substantial cost savings through efficient data management.