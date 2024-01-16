The Reimagining of Semiconductor Technology Amidst Growing Computational Demands

The recent surge in computing requirements across a multitude of architectures and applications has coincided with an era where Complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technology faces significant scaling and cost challenges. This juncture is compelling a rethinking of the prevailing paradigm in semiconductor technology. CMOS technology, a linchpin of the electronics industry, has managed to strike a balance between performance, energy efficiency, and affordability. The system-on-a-chip (SoC) paradigm, with its general-purpose approach, has been a driving force behind the growing complexity of integrated systems, enabling the integration of an increasing number of transistors on a single chip.

Reimagining Semiconductor Technology

This trend of continuous miniaturization and integration has adhered to Moore's Law for over half a century. The law, suggested by Gordon Moore, posits that the number of transistors on a semiconductor chip would double roughly every two years. However, the present computing landscape, marked by a boom in computational demands across varied architectures and applications, is converging at a crossroads where CMOS technology is grappling with significant challenges in scaling and cost.

A New Power Paradigm

These challenges are calling for a fresh perspective on the existing paradigm in semiconductor technology to continue progressing in alignment with new demands. One such novel approach focuses on quantum-dot cellular automata (QCA) in digital circuit design for very-large-scale integration (VLSI) systems as a method of achieving ultra-low power dissipation. The article introduces a groundbreaking, multi-layer, fully reversible QCA 8:1 multiplexer circuit with ultra-low energy dissipation, which consumes 89% less energy than the most energy-efficient 8:1 multiplexer circuit previously presented in the literature.

The latest innovation in processor technology is the Zhejiang processor developed by a team from the Institute of Computing Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences. It spans thousands of square millimeters and boasts 16 chiplets with 256 cores, with the capability to scale up to 100 chiplets and 1,600 cores in total. The processor, designed and fabricated on a 22nm CMOS process, adopts a scalable tile-based architecture with a unified memory system.