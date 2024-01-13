The Race against Time: ESA’s Quest to Extend the Lifespan of Satellite Atomic Clocks

Atomic clocks, the invisible yet indispensible cogwheel in the machinery of navigation satellites, are the focus of a crucial initiative by the European Space Agency (ESA). These highly sophisticated timekeepers, which use the behavior of electrons to keep time, are essential for the accurate location data provided by satellites. However, given their complexity, they are subject to wear and tear, a fact underscored by a recent image captured through a scanning electron microscope. The image shows a test glass from the Galileo Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), marked with tiny blemishes caused by plasma degradation.

The Challenge of Longevity

One of the biggest challenges facing the ESA is extending the lifespan of these atomic clocks. Housed within the GNSS—a constellation of 30 satellites, 24 in active service and six as standby—each satellite comes equipped with two primary passive hydrogen maser (PHM) clocks and two rubidium backup clocks. In 2017, several of these clocks failed, although satellite operations continued thanks to the backup systems. With the goal of extending the 20-year lifespan of these atomic clocks, the focus has fallen on the PHMs.

The Complexity of PHMs

PHMs are at the heart of the GNSS’s timekeeping function. These complex devices stimulate electrons within glass bulbs to emit microwave signals at a stable frequency. The accuracy of these clocks is staggering—they deviate by just one second every three million years. However, this precision comes at a price—plasma degradation of the glass bulbs, which negatively impacts the clocks’ longevity.

Galileo’s Second Generation

As the ESA and the EU gear up to deploy the next generation of Galileo satellites—dubbed the Galileo Second Generation (G2G)—improving the lifespan of these atomic clocks is a top priority. Slated to serve over four billion users, the G2G satellites are set to start deployment this year. Efforts are currently underway to enhance the durability of atomic clock components, particularly the glass bulbs, to extend the operational life of these satellites. This is of paramount importance, as even slight inaccuracies in timekeeping can result in significant location errors for users on the Earth’s surface.