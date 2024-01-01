The ISS: A Celestial Dance of Day and Night and a Platform for Scientific Discovery

As the New Year dawns, we are reminded of the perennial passage of time and the relentless march of progress. Nowhere is this more evident than in the celestial realm, where the International Space Station (ISS) not only provides a stunning spectacle in the night sky but also serves as a remarkable testament to human innovation and perseverance.

Dance of Day and Night

At a staggering velocity of 28,000 km per hour, the ISS orbits the Earth every 90 minutes, subjecting its occupants to a remarkable pattern of day and night: 45 minutes of daylight followed by 45 minutes of darkness. This rapid transition, whilst disorienting, results in astronauts experiencing 16 sunrises and sunsets within a single Earth day. This not only challenges their biological clocks but also offers invaluable insights into how the human body adapts to unconventional patterns of light and darkness in space.

Science in Zero-Gravity

Aside from the awe-inspiring view, the unique conditions aboard the ISS enable astronauts to perform experiments that are impossible on Earth due to gravitational constraints. From exploring microbiology to delving into metallurgy, the zero-gravity environment provides a unique platform for scientific discovery. Creating such conditions on Earth is a complex process that requires special equipment, further underlining the critical role of the ISS in advancing our understanding of the universe.

A Broader Cosmos

The ISS’s continuous orbit and the invaluable scientific work performed aboard are part of a broader context of space activity. 2024 is set to be a landmark year for space exploration, with the planned launch of NASA’s Parker Solar Probe mission to ‘touch the Sun’. Meanwhile, India’s burgeoning space sector, boasting 204 startups, and the successful launch of XPoSat to study cosmic phenomena like black holes and neutron stars, underscore the rapid advancements in this field. However, the looming risk of Kessler Syndrome—a potential cascade of high-speed orbital debris collisions—coupled with the peak of the sun’s solar cycle, which could incapacitate satellites due to powerful solar flares and coronal mass ejections, remind us that every stride forward is accompanied by new challenges.