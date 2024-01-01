en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

The ISS: A Celestial Dance of Day and Night and a Platform for Scientific Discovery

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:37 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:52 pm EST
The ISS: A Celestial Dance of Day and Night and a Platform for Scientific Discovery

As the New Year dawns, we are reminded of the perennial passage of time and the relentless march of progress. Nowhere is this more evident than in the celestial realm, where the International Space Station (ISS) not only provides a stunning spectacle in the night sky but also serves as a remarkable testament to human innovation and perseverance.

Dance of Day and Night

At a staggering velocity of 28,000 km per hour, the ISS orbits the Earth every 90 minutes, subjecting its occupants to a remarkable pattern of day and night: 45 minutes of daylight followed by 45 minutes of darkness. This rapid transition, whilst disorienting, results in astronauts experiencing 16 sunrises and sunsets within a single Earth day. This not only challenges their biological clocks but also offers invaluable insights into how the human body adapts to unconventional patterns of light and darkness in space.

Science in Zero-Gravity

Aside from the awe-inspiring view, the unique conditions aboard the ISS enable astronauts to perform experiments that are impossible on Earth due to gravitational constraints. From exploring microbiology to delving into metallurgy, the zero-gravity environment provides a unique platform for scientific discovery. Creating such conditions on Earth is a complex process that requires special equipment, further underlining the critical role of the ISS in advancing our understanding of the universe.

A Broader Cosmos

The ISS’s continuous orbit and the invaluable scientific work performed aboard are part of a broader context of space activity. 2024 is set to be a landmark year for space exploration, with the planned launch of NASA’s Parker Solar Probe mission to ‘touch the Sun’. Meanwhile, India’s burgeoning space sector, boasting 204 startups, and the successful launch of XPoSat to study cosmic phenomena like black holes and neutron stars, underscore the rapid advancements in this field. However, the looming risk of Kessler Syndrome—a potential cascade of high-speed orbital debris collisions—coupled with the peak of the sun’s solar cycle, which could incapacitate satellites due to powerful solar flares and coronal mass ejections, remind us that every stride forward is accompanied by new challenges.

0
Science & Technology
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

MetOGibraltar's Weather Forecast: Cloudy Conditions, Sporadic Rain, and Mild Temperatures

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Unearthing Connections: Long Flu, Chronic Fatigue, and Post-Viral Impacts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

2024: A Landmark Year for Space Exploration

By Geeta Pillai

Generation Alpha: The Coming Age of 'iPad Kids'

By Mazhar Abbas

Hubble Space Telescope Captures Einstein Ring in Stunning Galactic Dis ...
@Science & Technology · 1 hour
Hubble Space Telescope Captures Einstein Ring in Stunning Galactic Dis ...
heart comment 0
Innovative Method for Synthesizing Heterocyclic Compounds Revolutionizes Chemical Industry

By Muhammad Jawad

Innovative Method for Synthesizing Heterocyclic Compounds Revolutionizes Chemical Industry
The Unresolved Enigma: Tracing the Origins of COVID-19

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The Unresolved Enigma: Tracing the Origins of COVID-19
Fireball Captivates Observers Across England Amid Quadrantids Meteor Shower

By Saboor Bayat

Fireball Captivates Observers Across England Amid Quadrantids Meteor Shower
Stargazing Simplified: A Comprehensive Guide to Choosing the Right Telescope

By Dil Bar Irshad

Stargazing Simplified: A Comprehensive Guide to Choosing the Right Telescope
Latest Headlines
World News
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
1 min
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Russia Surpasses Germany to Become Fifth-Largest Economy
2 mins
Russia Surpasses Germany to Become Fifth-Largest Economy
Thomas Partey's Injury Exclusion: Impact on Ghana's 2024 African Cup of Nations Squad
3 mins
Thomas Partey's Injury Exclusion: Impact on Ghana's 2024 African Cup of Nations Squad
South Carolina Tops AP Women's Basketball Poll, Syracuse Returns to Top 25
4 mins
South Carolina Tops AP Women's Basketball Poll, Syracuse Returns to Top 25
Japan Jolted by Powerful Earthquake Amid Global Political Unrest
4 mins
Japan Jolted by Powerful Earthquake Amid Global Political Unrest
Congress Launches Bharat Nyaya Yatra: A Strategic Move Ahead of 2024 Elections
5 mins
Congress Launches Bharat Nyaya Yatra: A Strategic Move Ahead of 2024 Elections
The Rise of Collective Action Amid Political Turmoil
6 mins
The Rise of Collective Action Amid Political Turmoil
Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
7 mins
Unsealed Documents Shed Light on Australia's Decision to Join Iraq War
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
1 min
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
18 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
25 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
33 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
1 hour
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
1 hour
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app