Europe

The ‘Hitler Beetle’: A Controversial Name Sparks Debate in the World of Science

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:29 am EST
The ‘Hitler Beetle’: A Controversial Name Sparks Debate in the World of Science

The world of science and taxonomy is abuzz with controversy over the name of a rare, eyeless, amber-colored beetle found exclusively in the damp caves of central Slovenia. Known as Anophthalmus hitleri, or the ‘Hitler beetle,’ this species was christened by an Austrian collector in 1937 as a tribute to Adolf Hitler, an act that has ignited significant debate within the scientific community.

Tradition Versus Ethics in Zoological Nomenclature

In the world of zoological nomenclature, tradition mandates that the first name given to a species is held valid and resistant to change. However, the Hitler beetle’s association with one of history’s most reviled figures has challenged this convention. The question has arisen: should names bearing objectionable connotations be revised?

There are those within the scientific community who argue that renaming species can lead to confusion, thus undermining the stability of scientific nomenclature. They contend that the name of a species, regardless of its connotations, contributes to a system that allows for clear identification and categorization.

The Call for Social Responsibility in Taxonomy

On the other side of the debate, there are voices advocating for a socially responsible approach to taxonomy. They argue that the discipline should adapt to shifting societal values and that names honoring controversial figures can be harmful. Proposals have been put forward to rename species that honor contentious figures such as Benito Mussolini, an Italian dictator, and George Hibbert, a notorious slave trader.

The Stand of the International Commission on Zoological Nomenclature

Despite the heated contention, the International Commission on Zoological Nomenclature (ICZN) has stated that it will not entertain any ethic-based renaming. The ICZN stands firm on its traditional approach, emphasizing the importance of stability in the nomenclature system.

Alternative Ways to Counteract Offensive Names

While the name of the ‘Hitler beetle’ remains unchanged, alternative methods to counterbalance offensive names have been employed. In a symbolic act to confront Hitler’s legacy, a related beetle species was named after Jesse Owens, the African American athlete who famously debunked Hitler’s theories of racial superiority at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.

Despite the ICZN’s current stance, the debate surrounding the ‘Hitler beetle’ and other similarly named species continues, reflecting the ongoing struggle to reconcile the traditions of scientific nomenclature with the evolving values of society.

Europe Science & Technology
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

