Science & Technology

The Great Debate: Will We Find Extraterrestrial Life Within Our Solar System or On Exoplanets?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:12 pm EST
The quest for extraterrestrial life, an enduring curiosity of mankind, has picked up pace like never before. With the cosmos unveiling its secrets, scientists are divided over the location of the first signs of life beyond Earth – will it be within our solar system or on distant exoplanets?

Probing Our Solar System

Mary Voytek, director of NASA’s Astrobiology Program, weighs in on this debate. She acknowledges that while planets in our solar system, like Mars, Europa, and Enceladus, are more accessible for study, the technical challenges posed by their subsurface environments are substantial. Several missions, such as NASA’s Mars Sample Return and explorations of icy moons, mark a significant period in our search for life within our solar system. For instance, the Europa Clipper mission, set to explore Jupiter’s moon Europa, seeks to investigate whether its saltwater ocean could harbor life. Similarly, NASA’s Artemis program, aiming to return humans to the moon, and its VIPER robot, slated to explore the moon’s south pole, are part of this exciting chapter.

The Exoplanet Frontier

On the other hand, exoplanets offer a wider array of targets and are becoming increasingly feasible to study remotely, thanks to technological advancements. The James Webb Space Telescope is revolutionizing our understanding of exoplanet atmospheres, and future observatories will take up the mantle of searching for biosignatures – signs of life. The conceptual Habitable Worlds Observatory plans to study potentially Earth-like planets for such signs. Also in the pipeline is the Breakthrough Starshot initiative that proposes sending probes to other star systems, although human travel to these destinations remains within the realm of science fiction.

The Technosignature Debate

Interest is also burgeoning in the detection of technosignatures, which are traces of technological civilizations. These could range from pollution to waste heat in exoplanet atmospheres. Astrophysicist Adam Frank and Associate Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics Amedeo Balbi, in their recent study published in Nature Astronomy, argue that oxygen is pivotal for the emergence of advanced technology on distant planets. They advocate prioritizing planets with high oxygen levels while searching for extraterrestrial technosignatures.

The ongoing search for life beyond Earth, in the words of astronomer Jill Tarter, has the potential to unite humanity under a ‘cosmic perspective,’ recognizing our shared identity as Earthlings. Whether within our solar system or in the farthest corners of the cosmos, the hunt for our cosmic companions continues.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

