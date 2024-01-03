en English
Safety

The Critical Role of Calibration in Gas Sensor Performance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
The Critical Role of Calibration in Gas Sensor Performance

Gas sensor calibration, a pivotal process ensuring the accuracy and performance of sensors, is indispensable across various industries for quality control and safety. It’s a meticulous process, comparing sensor measurements against known values of a reference standard. This comparison helps in minimizing measurement uncertainty and characterizing the ‘drift’ between measured and ‘true’ values. Routine calibrations are mandatory for compliance with certification standards and maintenance of industrial equipment performance, besides enabling full traceability of measurements.

The Importance of Calibration

The calibration process is essential in evaluating numerous sensor characteristics such as sensitivity, range, accuracy, and repeatability. Industries, specifically those where safety is paramount, rely heavily on gas sensors to detect toxic gases and activate alarm systems. This makes calibration crucial for risk management. The calibration frequency hinges on the sensor type and environmental conditions it encounters. Handheld devices and those in harsh environments often require more frequent calibrations.

Standards and Quality

Calibration standards trace back to the International System of Units (SI) definitions, and calibration quality can vary. Primary standards offer the highest accuracy but come with a steeper price tag. The choice of reference standard for calibration is determined by the required level of accuracy and measurement range for the application. Failure to calibrate can result in serious repercussions, such as inaccurate readings leading to safety hazards or wasted production resources.

Calibration in Practice

While calibration is intricate and detailed, it’s essential for ensuring the reliability and validity of sensor measurements. For instance, laser-based gas analysis and spectroscopy, a robust tool in trace gas detection, has applications in air and water quality monitoring, cancer detection, atmospheric chemistry, industrial emissions, explosives detection, medical applications, national security, vegetation remote sensing, and artwork characterization. Laser gas analysis is a cost-effective alternative to traditional analytical techniques, thanks to recent diode and fiber laser technology. In all these applications, gas sensor calibration remains a critical component, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of measurements.

Safety Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

