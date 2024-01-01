en English
Science & Technology

The Astronomer’s Guide: Choosing the Right Telescope

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
Choosing a telescope, a gateway to the cosmos, can be as complex as deciphering the celestial bodies themselves. This decision involves careful consideration of factors such as lenses versus mirrors, manual versus electronically controlled movement, and weighing the benefits of light gathering power against portability and price.

Aperture: The Heart of a Telescope

The aperture, the diameter of the lens or mirror that collects light, is a fundamental aspect of telescopes. Larger apertures allow for the observation of fainter objects, and provide sharper images, acting as the heart of a telescope. Yet, the Earth’s atmosphere can play spoilsport, limiting the detail visible with apertures over 150mm.

Magnification and Telescope Types

While magnification is often advertised, it is not as crucial as aperture. High magnification in small telescopes only enlarges blurry images. Refracting telescopes, which use lenses, are suitable for both terrestrial and celestial viewing. They are more compact but can be expensive and suffer from chromatic aberration. Reflecting telescopes, which use mirrors, avoid chromatic aberration. They can be larger and more cost-efficient, but at the cost of portability.

Mounts and Modern Technological Assistance

Mounts are necessary for pointing and tracking celestial objects. Equatorial mounts align with Earth’s axis for long exposure photography, while alt-azimuth mounts are lighter, cheaper, and now often incorporate computers for automatic tracking. Electronic assistance in navigating the sky is becoming more affordable and accessible, with GPS and smartphone apps aiding in pointing telescopes. Upgrading eyepieces can enhance viewing experiences, and for solar observation, a specially designed solar filter is mandatory to prevent damage to eyes and equipment. Smartphone adapters can also improve astronomical photography.

Smart Telescopes: A New Era

Smart telescopes are a newer option that includes automatic tracking features. For instance, the National Geographic 70MM Refracting Telescope offers amazing views of the night sky. It has a 70mm aperture, two interchangeable Kellner eyepieces, and a red dot finder to locate observing targets. It also features downloadable Sky Software and Planisphere for accessibility. In line with this, the James Webb Space Telescope has provided stunning images of the universe, making these images accessible to all, including those who are visually impaired.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

