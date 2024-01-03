en English
Science & Technology

TFAP2 Genes: Unraveling Their Crucial Role in Midfacial Development

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:56 pm EST
TFAP2 Genes: Unraveling Their Crucial Role in Midfacial Development

Emerging from a recent scientific exploration, new insights into the development of the cranial neural crest have been uncovered, a significant element in the formation of the midface in vertebrates. This study was focused on the gene regulatory networks (GRNs) that play a pivotal role in the development of facial features.

Implications of Gene Inactivation

Through rigorous experimentation, it was demonstrated that the inactivation of two specific genes, Tfap2a and Tfap2b, in the neural crest of mice can lead to midfacial clefts and skeletal deformities. Remarkably, these abnormalities occur even if the inactivation happens during the late migratory phase of the neural crest cells.

The Role of RNA Sequencing

By utilizing both bulk and single-cell RNA sequencing, researchers found that the absence of both TFAP2 gene family members disrupts various components of the midface GRN. These components are essential for the proper morphogenesis, patterning, and differentiation of facial structures. The absence of these genes throws a wrench into the intricate machinery of facial development.

Direct Enhancement of ALX Gene Expression

The study also revealed that the levels of Alx1, Alx3, and Alx4 (ALX) transcripts are reduced when TFAP2 genes are absent. Through chromatin immunoprecipitation sequencing (ChIP-seq) analyses, it was suggested that TFAP2 genes directly enhance ALX gene expression. The co-expression of Tfap2a, Tfap2b, and ALX in the midfacial neural crest cells of both mice and zebrafish indicates that this regulatory mechanism is conserved across vertebrate species.

Abnormal Patterns in Zebrafish

In zebrafish, mutants of tfap2a show abnormal patterns of alx3 expression, and genetic interactions between tfap2a and alx3 genes have been observed. These findings confirm the pivotal role that TFAP2 family genes play in regulating midfacial development by activating the expression of ALX transcription factors in vertebrates.

Science & Technology
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

