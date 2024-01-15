en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Testa Analytical Unveils High-Performance DRI Detectors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
Testa Analytical Unveils High-Performance DRI Detectors

Testa Analytical, a leading innovator in technology, has unveiled a new line of Differential Refractive Index (DRI) detectors. These detectors are specifically engineered to bolster the performance of various liquid chromatography systems, including Gel Permeation Chromatography/Size Exclusion Chromatography (GPC/SEC), High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), and Ultra-High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC).

Advancing Liquid Chromatography Systems

A DRI detector measures the refractive index of an analyte, comparing it to the solvent. This detector is recognized as one of the most versatile tools for chromatography. Baseline signal stability, a critical aspect of liquid chromatography detectors, impacts the accuracy of peak determination. Testa Analytical’s DRI detectors are designed to maintain high baseline stability, offering unparalleled reliability for long analysis times often required in high-resolution applications.

High Thermal Stability and Minimal Drift

The detectors can operate from room temperature up to 80 degrees Celsius, offering high thermal stability and minimal drift. This impressive technical feature ensures high-quality performance for complex chromatographic separations. Testa Analytical’s commitment to innovation is evident in these detectors’ design, promising to redefine the standards of chromatographic analysis.

Future Implications

The introduction of these DRI detectors by Testa Analytical is a significant technological leap forward. As they enhance the performance of GPC/SEC, HPLC, and UHPLC systems, these detectors hold the potential to revolutionize the field of chromatography. Their high thermal stability and minimal drift capabilities ensure the delivery of accurate and reliable results, setting a new benchmark for future chromatography detectors.

0
Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
42 seconds ago
Former Indian NSA Advocates for New Space Innovations in Climate Change Fight
In an exclusive interview, Shekhar Dutt, the former Governor of Chhattisgarh and ex-Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) of India, underscored the criticality of New Space innovations. Dutt, an authoritative voice in the realm of national security and governance, spotlighted the potential these breakthroughs hold in augmenting our understanding of Earth, especially in the fight against
Former Indian NSA Advocates for New Space Innovations in Climate Change Fight
High-Resolution Vegetation Mapping: A Game-Changer in Environmental Monitoring
10 mins ago
High-Resolution Vegetation Mapping: A Game-Changer in Environmental Monitoring
HYBRID Software Unveils PACKZ 9.5: A Quantum Leap for Label and Packaging Editors
10 mins ago
HYBRID Software Unveils PACKZ 9.5: A Quantum Leap for Label and Packaging Editors
Tunisian Space Association Gains Significant Funding for Urban Development Project
45 seconds ago
Tunisian Space Association Gains Significant Funding for Urban Development Project
OXR1 Gene - A Key to Longevity and Healthy Brain Aging: A Study by Buck Institute
5 mins ago
OXR1 Gene - A Key to Longevity and Healthy Brain Aging: A Study by Buck Institute
Marine Species as Sustainable Fish Feed: Norwegian Scientists Dive Deep
10 mins ago
Marine Species as Sustainable Fish Feed: Norwegian Scientists Dive Deep
Latest Headlines
World News
Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin: A Beacon for Malaysian Para-Cycling
31 seconds
Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin: A Beacon for Malaysian Para-Cycling
European Commission Tightens Driving License Regulations for Individuals with Neurological Disorders
36 seconds
European Commission Tightens Driving License Regulations for Individuals with Neurological Disorders
DVLA's Regulations for Drivers with Insulin-Treated Diabetes: A Closer Look
38 seconds
DVLA's Regulations for Drivers with Insulin-Treated Diabetes: A Closer Look
Indonesia's Political Parties Under Scrutiny Over Election Campaign Fund Reports
58 seconds
Indonesia's Political Parties Under Scrutiny Over Election Campaign Fund Reports
Hainan Volleyball Tournament: A Fusion of Sports and Local Culture
1 min
Hainan Volleyball Tournament: A Fusion of Sports and Local Culture
UK Joins US-Led Airstrikes on Yemen: An Attempt to De-escalate Red Sea Tensions
3 mins
UK Joins US-Led Airstrikes on Yemen: An Attempt to De-escalate Red Sea Tensions
Nigeria's Interior Minister Under Scrutiny: Alleged Involvement in N438 Million Contract Scam
4 mins
Nigeria's Interior Minister Under Scrutiny: Alleged Involvement in N438 Million Contract Scam
Gladiators' Reboot: A Stir of Nostalgia and Skepticism
4 mins
Gladiators' Reboot: A Stir of Nostalgia and Skepticism
Tennessee Titans Brace for Free Agency: A Roster Reset in the Offing?
5 mins
Tennessee Titans Brace for Free Agency: A Roster Reset in the Offing?
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
16 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app