Science & Technology

TESS Uncovers Young Earth-Sized Exoplanet with Lava-Covered Surface

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:04 pm EST
TESS Uncovers Young Earth-Sized Exoplanet with Lava-Covered Surface

NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has made a formative discovery in the vast expanse of the universe. The space probe has identified a novel exoplanet, HD 63433 d, which bears an uncanny resemblance to our own Earth in terms of size, but is a mere fraction of its age, merely 400 million years old. This celestial body orbits a star akin to our Sun, named HD 63433, at a strikingly close proximity, resulting in an orbital period equivalent to a brief span of 4.2 Earth days.

Extraterrestrial Enigma: The Tidal Locking Phenomenon

This exoplanet, being in close orbit to its star, experiences a unique phenomenon known as tidal locking. This means that one hemisphere of the planet is perpetually facing the star, resulting in an asymmetric distribution of thermal energy. This has led to the creation of two starkly contrasting hemispheres – a scorching ‘lava hemisphere’ and an exceedingly cold dark side.

Extreme Environment: A Tale of Two Hemispheres

The side of HD 63433 d that is locked facing the star is subjected to daytime temperatures scaling approximately 1260 degrees Celsius. This intense heat has likely transformed this hemisphere into a seething expanse of lava, akin to conditions seen on other known exoplanets such as CoRoT 7 b and Kepler 10 b. On the contrary, the hemisphere facing away from the star, shrouded in eternal darkness, is presumed to be extremely cold.

Future Endeavors: The Significance of the Discovery

This discovery of HD 63433 d is not just another addition to the list of known exoplanets, but a key piece in the cosmic puzzle of planetary formation and evolution. The unique characteristics of this planet, such as its young age, size, and proximity to its star, make it a promising candidate for further exploration and study. As the smallest confirmed exoplanet less than 500 million years old, its study will contribute to refining existing theories about planetary formation and evolution, thus advancing our understanding of the Universe as whole.

Science & Technology
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

