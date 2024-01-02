en English
Science & Technology

Telegram's 10.5.0 Update: Redesigned Calls, Enhanced Bots, and a Thanos Snap

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
Telegram’s 10.5.0 Update: Redesigned Calls, Enhanced Bots, and a Thanos Snap

The curtains have been drawn back on Telegram’s January 2024 update, version 10.5.0, revealing a suite of new features aimed at enhancing user experience. The update, now available for download on the App Store, Google Play Store, and Telegram’s official website, ushers in a refreshing change to the messaging app’s visual and performance aspects.

Revamped Call Screen: Aesthetic and Performance Upgrades

At the heart of the update is the redesigned call screen. Outfitted with new animations and dynamic backgrounds, the call screen now changes in response to the status of the call, offering users a more engaging visual interface. But the improvements go beyond aesthetics. Telegram claims the new interface is less resource-intensive, indicating optimizations in the app’s codebase. This results in reduced power consumption and increased performance, a boon particularly for older devices.

Enhanced Call Quality and Bug Fixes

Quality of communication has also been addressed in this update. Improvements have been made to the call quality, promising users a smoother and more reliable communication experience. The update also resolves several pre-existing bugs and glitches, further enhancing the app’s overall functionality.

Expanded Capabilities for Telegram Bots

Version 10.5.0 brings a significant upgrade to Telegram bots. These bots, which add extra functionality to the app, have been empowered to react to messages, manage reactions, quotes, and links, and even provide information about giveaways and boosts when appointed as channel administrators. This expansion of capabilities allows the bots to interact more effectively within the platform, enhancing user experience.

A Thanos Snap for Message Deletion

The update introduces a touch of cinematic flair with a revamped Thanos Snap animation for message deletion. This visual enhancement, while seemingly minor, adds a bit of fun to the otherwise mundane task of deleting messages.

With these upgrades, Telegram continues to evolve, offering its 800 million monthly users a more vibrant and efficient communication platform. As the company teases more features to be announced later this month, users await with anticipation what surprises version 10.5.0 still holds in store.

Science & Technology
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

