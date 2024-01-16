Teledyne e2v Unveils OnyxMax: The Advanced Low Light CMOS Image Sensor

Teledyne e2v, a Teledyne Technologies subsidiary, has announced the launch of OnyxMax, an advanced version of its Onyx 1.3M low light CMOS image sensor. The sensor is designed for extreme low light conditions as dim as 1 mLux. The enhanced sensitivity and image resolution allow for the detection of even small objects in harsh conditions, making it a suitable choice for sectors such as science, defense, traffic monitoring, broadcasting, surveillance, border security, and astronomy.

OnyxMax: A Leap in Sensitivity and Resolution

OnyxMax boasts a 1.3 Megapixel resolution (1280x1024) and is offered in monochrome by default. However, color filter array (CFA) options can be made available upon request. The sensor integrates Teledyne's innovative HiRho technology, which delivers exceptional Near Infrared (NIR) sensitivity and spatial resolution with a Quantum Efficiency (QE) of 58% and a Modulation Transfer Function (MTF) of 63% at 850nm. This technology allows for superior image resolution and quality even under challenging lighting conditions.

Performance Under Extreme Conditions

The sensor maintains a Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR) of 10 dB under 2 mLux illumination at a capture rate of 60 frames per second. It supports both rolling and global shutter modes and features 75 dB of linear dynamic range. These specifications make it a reliable choice for many critical applications where performance under extreme conditions is paramount. Further, the sensor's patented on-chip High Dynamic Range (HDR) mode can handle scene dynamics of up to 100 dB, expanding its versatility.

A Sensor for the Future

With its impressive specifications, OnyxMax represents a significant advancement in low light imaging technology. Its ability to operate effectively in extreme low light conditions broadens its application scope, making it a valuable tool in fields such as surveillance, astronomy, and traffic monitoring, among others. As we continue to push the boundaries of what is technologically possible, devices like OnyxMax are critical milestones in our journey towards a future driven by advanced tech.