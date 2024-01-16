Teledyne e2v Unveils High-Resolution OnyxMax CMOS Image Sensor for Low Light Conditions

Teledyne e2v, a trailblazer in innovative imaging solutions, has launched its latest CMOS image sensor, the OnyxMax. It's a revolutionary sensor designed to function effectively in extremely low light conditions, as low as 1 mLux. The OnyxMax stands out with its high sensitivity and image resolution, enabling the detection of diminutive objects in challenging environments, making it a versatile tool for a range of applications such as surveillance, traffic monitoring, defense, science, border control, broadcasting, and astronomy.

OnyxMax: Superior Sensitivity, High Resolution

The OnyxMax is a marvel, equipped with a 1.3 Megapixel resolution and standard monochrome output with color filter array (CFA) options. It leverages Teledyne's proprietary HiRho technology, enhancing Near Infrared (NIR) sensitivity and image quality. With a Quantum Efficiency (QE) of 58% and Modulation Transfer Function (MTF) of 63% at 850nm, the OnyxMax provides excellent performance in the NIR range.

Impressive Performance and Versatility

Besides its high sensitivity, the sensor boasts high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), dynamic range, and includes a patented on-chip High Dynamic Range (HDR) mode for handling scenes with up to 100 dB dynamic range. The OnyxMax operates at 60 frames per second, with both rolling and global shutter modes, offering flexible imaging options for diverse applications.

Live Demonstration at SPIE Photonics West

A live demonstration of the OnyxMax will be presented at SPIE Photonics West in San Francisco from January 30 to February 1, 2024. This will be an excellent opportunity for industry peers and potential clients to witness the capabilities of the OnyxMax firsthand. Teledyne e2v, renowned for its innovative imaging solutions across various sectors including healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defense, security, and industrial markets, has made documentation and samples of OnyxMax available upon request, further testifying to their confidence in the product's performance.