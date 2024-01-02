en English
Science & Technology

Tech Giants Release Patches to Fortify Security Systems

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:36 am EST
Tech Giants Release Patches to Fortify Security Systems

Several leading technology companies have moved to address significant vulnerabilities in their systems, rolling out a series of patches in December.

Among those stepping up their security protocols are tech giants Apple, Google, Microsoft, Mozilla, and Apache Software Foundation. Each has been quick to respond, releasing patches to fix various security flaws in their products, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Apple’s robust response

Apple has released iOS 17.2, which includes 12 security patches. The update addresses issues in the WebKit browser engine, the iPhone’s Kernel, and ImageIO.

The move is seen as a potent response to potential threats, reinforcing Apple’s commitment to user security.

Google’s double-pronged approach

Google has been equally proactive, with its Android December Security Bulletin addressing nearly 100 security issues. The company has released patches for critical flaws in the Framework and System, marking a significant stride in its security measures.

Additionally, Google issued an emergency fix for its Chrome browser to address a zero-day vulnerability, further emphasizing the company’s dedication to user protection.

Microsoft’s extensive repairs

Microsoft’s December Patch Tuesday addressed over 30 vulnerabilities, including several critical remote code execution (RCE) flaws. The swift and comprehensive response reflects Microsoft’s extensive efforts to fortify its systems against potential security breaches.

Mozilla and Apache Software Foundation take action

Mozilla has fixed 18 security vulnerabilities in its Firefox browser, including a heap buffer overflow issue affecting the WebGL DrawElementsInstanced method.

Meanwhile, the Apache Software Foundation has issued a patch for a critical flaw in its Struts 2 open source developer framework. Both companies have demonstrated their commitment to safeguarding users, taking prompt action to rectify vulnerabilities.

Science & Technology
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

