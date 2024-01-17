Tardigrades' Survival Secret Unveiled: Oxidized Cysteine Triggers Dormancy

Scientists led by Derrick R. J. Kolling and Leslie M. Hicks have unearthed a remarkable survival mechanism in tardigrades, colloquially known as water bears. These microorganisms, celebrated for their remarkable resilience, employ a molecular sensor to sense detrimental environmental conditions, triggering a dormant state—termed the tun state—that allows them to survive extreme circumstances.

Advertisment

Tardigrades: Resilience in Microcosm

Renowned for their hardiness, tardigrades can withstand extreme conditions, including freezing temperatures, high radiation levels, and oxygen-deprived or waterless environments. The key to this resilience lies in their ability to enter a dormant state when faced with such conditions, a phenomenon that has long intrigued scientists.

A Survival Mechanism Unveiled

Advertisment

To unravel the mystery, researchers exposed tardigrades to freezing conditions and high levels of hydrogen peroxide, salt, or sugar. These conditions led to the production of damaging oxygen free radicals within the tardigrades' cells. The study revealed that an amino acid—cysteine—acts as a molecular sensor in tardigrades, signaling them to enter dormancy when oxidized by these free radicals. This dormancy allows the microorganisms to withstand the stress until conditions improve, at which point the sensor is no longer oxidized, and the tardigrades return to their normal state.

Implications of the Discovery

Interestingly, when cysteine was blocked, preventing its detection of free radicals, the tardigrades failed to enter dormancy. This finding underscores the significance of reversible cysteine oxidation as a regulatory mechanism for tardigrade survival. It enables the creatures to adapt to a variety of stressful environmental changes, hinting at the broader implications of this discovery. Beyond understanding the resilience of tardigrades, this study may offer insights into the ageing process and the challenges of long-term space travel.

The study, published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE, marks a significant step forward in understanding the survival mechanisms of some of Earth's most resilient creatures, providing a pathway for future research in the field.