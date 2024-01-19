Tackling Mars' Toxic Challenge: NASA's 'Detoxifying Mars' Project

A new chapter in the exploration of Mars is unfolding with NASA, China, and SpaceX charting the course for manned missions and the establishment of habitats on the Martian surface. However, a significant challenge stands in the way of these ambitious plans—perchlorate compounds in the Martian soil. These compounds are not just hazardous to human health, but they can also corrode equipment. To tackle this issue, the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program has put its weight behind a project titled 'Detoxifying Mars' aimed at developing a method to eradicate perchlorates from Martian water.

A Solution Born of Synthetic Biology

The ingenious approach behind 'Detoxifying Mars' involves the use of a bioreactor that employs synthetic biology to mirror the natural perchlorate reduction process found in Earth-based bacteria. The project is the brainchild of Lynn Rothschild, a Senior Research Scientist at NASA's Ames Research Center. Rothschild's plan revolves around the use of genetically engineered Bacillus subtilis 168 bacteria. These bacteria have the ability to transform perchlorate into benign chloride and oxygen gas.

A Step Towards Making Mars Habitable

The oxygen produced in this process can serve a dual purpose—it can be used for breathing in habitats or during extravehicular activities, while the chloride can be utilized for various purposes, including as a nutrient. The project has entered Phase I, which encompasses engineering the necessary genes into the bacteria strain and testing its effectiveness.

Implications Beyond Mars

While this technology has the potential to be a game-changer for making Mars habitable, its implications are not confined to the Red Planet. It could also provide more efficient solutions to terrestrial water decontamination and environmental restoration challenges, giving it a far-reaching impact beyond interplanetary exploration.