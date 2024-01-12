en English
Science & Technology

Swarovski Steps into Tech Optics with Smart Binoculars at CES 2024

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:41 am EST
Swarovski Steps into Tech Optics with Smart Binoculars at CES 2024

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, Swarovski, the renowned Austrian crystal manufacturer, showcased a pioneering entry into the world of high-tech optics. The company unveiled its first-ever smart binoculars, the AX Visio, integrating artificial intelligence (AI) with precision optics to amplify the experience for nature enthusiasts and bird watchers.

Swarovski’s Pursuit of Advanced Optics

Beating at the heart of the AX Visio is a Neural Processing Unit (NPU), enabling AI functionalities primarily for wildlife spotting. The smart binoculars, priced at $4,600, can identify over 9,000 species of birds using the Merlin Bird ID database—a vast resource used globally by birdwatchers. Not just limited to birds, the binoculars also offer Wildlife ID for mammals, dragonflies, and butterflies. A function wheel allows users to cycle through these features seamlessly, and there’s room for future database expansion.

More than Just a Viewing Device

Going beyond simple identification, the AX Visio is equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor that captures HD-quality images and videos, stored on an 8GB internal memory. The integrated camera enables users to send media directly to a smartphone, allowing for immediate sharing of discoveries. The binoculars also boast a 10x magnification power, utilizing high-quality lenses known for their contrast and color fidelity. Further enhancing user experience, the binoculars come with a discovery sharing feature and a built-in compass.

Coming Soon to Nature Enthusiasts

The smart binoculars are set to be released in February 2024. Their unveiling at CES 2024 was amid an array of automotive and mobility innovations, as noted by TechCrunch’s coverage, showcasing the strong presence of automakers and mobility-focused companies at the event. However, Swarovski’s AX Visio stood out as a unique blend of technology and nature observation, marking a significant milestone in Swarovski’s pursuit of technological innovation. With these binoculars, Swarovski aims to reshape wildlife observation, offering a sophisticated tool that marries digital intelligence with analog precision.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

