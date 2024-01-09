Swarovski Optik Debuts High-Tech Bird-Watching Tool at CES 2024

In a marriage of technology and nature, Swarovski Optik has unveiled its latest innovation, the AX Visio smart binoculars, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The binoculars, priced at $4,799, offer a sophisticated tool for bird-watchers, equipped with groundbreaking features that push the boundaries of traditional wildlife observation.

Groundbreaking Features

Embracing the digital age, these binoculars incorporate a Neural Processing Unit (NPU), enabling automatic bird identification from a database encompassing 9,000 species. With the press of a button, users can identify birds as a red circle appears around the subject, subsequently revealing the species name. This feature represents a revolution in bird-watching, transforming every nature walk into an interactive learning experience.

Not Just Binoculars, a Digital Camera Too

Additionally, the AX Visios serve as a digital camera, equipped with a 13MP sensor capable of shooting 1080p videos. An 8GB internal storage capacity allows users to save their media files directly on the device. While the sensor’s size remains unspecified, it may not rival high-end compact cameras, but it undoubtedly adds a significant bonus to bird-watching adventures. Users can conveniently transfer media files to smartphones via the Swarovski Optik Outdoor App, seamlessly sharing their discoveries with friends and family.

A Companion for Extended Excursions

Designed to support extended excursions, the binoculars boast a 15-hour battery life. However, note that intensive use may reduce this to two hours. Weighing 1,090g, some users may find them a bit hefty. Despite their weight and high price, the AX Visios promise an engaging experience for tech-savvy nature lovers, providing a unique blend of video capture capabilities and intelligent subject recognition.

Not limited to bird-watching, the AX Visios also offer a feature for spotting and recognizing mammals, making them an excellent companion for safari adventures. While these smart binoculars are likely to attract the interest of technology enthusiasts and nature lovers alike, some traditionalists may prefer their old-school binoculars and the thrill of identifying species using their expertise.