en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Supercontinents: The Epic Tale of Earth’s Geological Past and Future

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
Supercontinents: The Epic Tale of Earth’s Geological Past and Future

The passage of time on Earth is marked by the grand dance of tectonic plates, birthing and breaking supercontinents in a ceaseless cycle spanning billions of years. Supercontinents, landmasses comprising approximately 75% of available landmass, have been a recurring theme in Earth’s geological narrative. Through the intricate lens of geological research, we can trace the footprints of at least three such giants in Earth’s known past.

Columbia: The Dawn of Supercontinents

The earliest known supercontinent, Columbia, also known as Nuna, emerged during the Precambrian period, existing from about 1.7 billion to 1.45 billion years ago. This colossal landmass is believed to have linked parts of present-day eastern India to regions in today’s United States, painting a vastly different world map than we know today.

Rodinia and Pangaea: The Titans of Geological History

A billion years ago, the second supercontinent, Rodinia, took shape. With North America at its heart, Rodinia sustained for about 300 million years before it fragmented around 700 million years ago. However, the most renowned supercontinent in Earth’s chronicle is undoubtedly Pangaea. Formed around 320 million years ago, Pangaea began to disintegrate about 175 million years ago. The theory of Pangaea’s existence, first proposed by Alfred Wegener in 1912, was initially met with skepticism. It was not until the emergence of the plate tectonics theory that Wegener’s groundbreaking idea of continental drift was validated. The dissolution of Pangaea led to the formation of the modern continents, shaping the Earth as we know it.

Gondwana and Pannotia: The Controversial Chapters

Two other landmasses, Gondwana and Pannotia, have sparked debate among scientists as potential supercontinents. Their existence and classification remain a subject of ongoing research, further enriching the geological history of our planet.

The Future: Amasia or Pangaea Ultima?

Scientists posit that the formation of supercontinents is a cyclical event, occurring every several hundred million years. According to this theory, the Earth is due for the arrival of a new supercontinent in about 250 million years. Two potential scenarios have been proposed: ‘Amasia,’ a result of the Arctic Ocean’s closure and the fusion of the Americas and Asia, and ‘Pangaea Ultima,’ which would see the Atlantic Ocean close and reunite the Americas, Europe, and Africa. These predictions offer a fascinating glimpse into the potential future of our planet, underscoring the dynamism and relentless evolution of the Earth’s crust.

0
History Science & Technology
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
44 seconds ago
33 Years Later: Resilience of Lithuanian Broadcasters Amid Soviet Occupation
On this day, 33 years ago, Soviet troops occupied the Lithuanian Radio and Television Committee buildings in Vilnius, a direct retaliation to Lithuania’s declaration of independence from the USSR. This operation, led by Soviet loyalists known as ‘platformists,’ resulted in 14 deaths and approximately 600 injuries. Despite the hostile takeover, Lithuanian broadcasters refused to be
33 Years Later: Resilience of Lithuanian Broadcasters Amid Soviet Occupation
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
1 hour ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
1 hour ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Civil War Debate Sparks Political Controversy Among U.S. Presidential Candidates
1 min ago
Civil War Debate Sparks Political Controversy Among U.S. Presidential Candidates
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
1 hour ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 hour ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Latest Headlines
World News
Blizzard or Not, It's Campaign On for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
23 seconds
Blizzard or Not, It's Campaign On for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
The Efficacy of Rapid Covid-19 Test Kits: A New Challenge in the Pandemic
42 seconds
The Efficacy of Rapid Covid-19 Test Kits: A New Challenge in the Pandemic
South Africa Challenges Israel at the ICJ: A Move Resonating with Global Youth
50 seconds
South Africa Challenges Israel at the ICJ: A Move Resonating with Global Youth
Civil War Debate Sparks Political Controversy Among U.S. Presidential Candidates
1 min
Civil War Debate Sparks Political Controversy Among U.S. Presidential Candidates
AFC Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions
1 min
AFC Playoff Game Postponed Due to Severe Weather Conditions
March on Washington for Gaza: A Global Call for Peace
1 min
March on Washington for Gaza: A Global Call for Peace
Boston College Men's Hockey Dominates in 2024 Season Opener
1 min
Boston College Men's Hockey Dominates in 2024 Season Opener
Taiwan People's Party Gains Ground Among Young Voters: What Does It Mean for the DPP?
2 mins
Taiwan People's Party Gains Ground Among Young Voters: What Does It Mean for the DPP?
Congress Embarks on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Protesting Against 'Age of Injustice' Under Modi's Regime
2 mins
Congress Embarks on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Protesting Against 'Age of Injustice' Under Modi's Regime
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
5 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app