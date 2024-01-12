en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Study Unveils the Historical and Future Extent of Life on Earth

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:09 pm EST
Study Unveils the Historical and Future Extent of Life on Earth

In a new research published in Current Biology, scientists from the Weizmann Institute of Science, Smith College, and Carleton University have addressed the colossal questions of the quantity of life that has existed on Earth since the first cells developed around 3.8 billion years ago and the total amount of life that will ever exist on our planet. The study focuses on the concept of primary production, a process in which inorganic carbon transforms into organic molecules using sunlight and water energy, chiefly via oxygenic photosynthesis.

Understanding Primary Production

The research estimates that approximately 200 billion tons of carbon undergo primary production annually. Through an extensive analysis, it suggests that about 100 quintillion tons of carbon have been processed since life originated. This conclusion was reached by examining the isotopic compositions of oxygen in ancient salt deposits.

Contributors to Primary Production

The study also delved into understanding which organisms historically contributed the most to primary production. It concluded that land plants have likely been the most significant contributors, despite cyanobacteria being a plausible alternative.

Life on Earth: Past, Present, and Future

By correlating primary production with cell numbers, researchers estimated that roughly 10 nonillion (10^30) cells exist today, and between a duodecillion (10^39) and a decillion (10^40) cells have ever existed on Earth. Looking ahead, the study projects that about a decillion (10^40) cells will have existed by the time Earth’s biosphere ends due to the increasing brightness of the sun, which will eventually make the planet uninhabitable.

The findings of the study position our Earth as a benchmark for comparing the potential for life on exoplanets. The lead researcher, based at Carleton University, reflects on the implications of different historical events on the trajectory of life on Earth and expresses an interest in further exploring such alternate scenarios through laboratory work.

0
Science & Technology
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
2 mins ago
CN22 Model: A New Lens to Study Supermassive Black Holes
Within the heart of almost every large galaxy, lurks a supermassive black hole (SMBH), a celestial phenomenon with mass ranging from millions to billions times that of the sun. The Milky Way houses its own relatively dormant SMBH, Sagittarius A. However, when a star dares to venture too close to these celestial giants, it is
CN22 Model: A New Lens to Study Supermassive Black Holes
Unraveling Lipid Metabolism: Key Cleavage Mechanism Uncovered by University of Tsukuba Researchers
48 mins ago
Unraveling Lipid Metabolism: Key Cleavage Mechanism Uncovered by University of Tsukuba Researchers
Astronomers Discover Unusual Starless Galaxy: An Enigma in the Universe
52 mins ago
Astronomers Discover Unusual Starless Galaxy: An Enigma in the Universe
CES 2024: A Spotlight on Tomorrow's Tech - From AI Robots to Smart Doors
23 mins ago
CES 2024: A Spotlight on Tomorrow's Tech - From AI Robots to Smart Doors
Skylab 4 Crew's Historic Space Mission: New Records and Groundbreaking Observations in 1974
28 mins ago
Skylab 4 Crew's Historic Space Mission: New Records and Groundbreaking Observations in 1974
AICTE and C-DAC Roll Out High-Performance Computing Master Training Program
31 mins ago
AICTE and C-DAC Roll Out High-Performance Computing Master Training Program
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Supreme Court Questions GEAC's Approval Process for GM Mustard Hybrid
2 mins
Indian Supreme Court Questions GEAC's Approval Process for GM Mustard Hybrid
The Unresolved Legacy of the UK's Contaminated Blood Scandal: An Ongoing Fight for Justice
3 mins
The Unresolved Legacy of the UK's Contaminated Blood Scandal: An Ongoing Fight for Justice
Esteemed Caribbean Court of Justice Judge, Mr Justice Jacob Wit, Retires
6 mins
Esteemed Caribbean Court of Justice Judge, Mr Justice Jacob Wit, Retires
Belfast Drug Bust Uncovers £450,000 Worth of Counterfeit Medication
9 mins
Belfast Drug Bust Uncovers £450,000 Worth of Counterfeit Medication
NEIP CEO Controversy: Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting to OSP
9 mins
NEIP CEO Controversy: Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting to OSP
Oceanic Ordeal: Rowing Team's Close Encounter with Marlin During Transatlantic Challenge
10 mins
Oceanic Ordeal: Rowing Team's Close Encounter with Marlin During Transatlantic Challenge
John Mahama Embarks on 'Building Ghana Tour' in Volta Region
10 mins
John Mahama Embarks on 'Building Ghana Tour' in Volta Region
House Votes Against Biden's EV Charger 'Buy America' Waiver
11 mins
House Votes Against Biden's EV Charger 'Buy America' Waiver
New Opposition Leader Joel Ssenyonyi Calls for Government Accountability in Uganda
14 mins
New Opposition Leader Joel Ssenyonyi Calls for Government Accountability in Uganda
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app