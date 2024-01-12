Study Unveils the Historical and Future Extent of Life on Earth

In a new research published in Current Biology, scientists from the Weizmann Institute of Science, Smith College, and Carleton University have addressed the colossal questions of the quantity of life that has existed on Earth since the first cells developed around 3.8 billion years ago and the total amount of life that will ever exist on our planet. The study focuses on the concept of primary production, a process in which inorganic carbon transforms into organic molecules using sunlight and water energy, chiefly via oxygenic photosynthesis.

Understanding Primary Production

The research estimates that approximately 200 billion tons of carbon undergo primary production annually. Through an extensive analysis, it suggests that about 100 quintillion tons of carbon have been processed since life originated. This conclusion was reached by examining the isotopic compositions of oxygen in ancient salt deposits.

Contributors to Primary Production

The study also delved into understanding which organisms historically contributed the most to primary production. It concluded that land plants have likely been the most significant contributors, despite cyanobacteria being a plausible alternative.

Life on Earth: Past, Present, and Future

By correlating primary production with cell numbers, researchers estimated that roughly 10 nonillion (10^30) cells exist today, and between a duodecillion (10^39) and a decillion (10^40) cells have ever existed on Earth. Looking ahead, the study projects that about a decillion (10^40) cells will have existed by the time Earth’s biosphere ends due to the increasing brightness of the sun, which will eventually make the planet uninhabitable.

The findings of the study position our Earth as a benchmark for comparing the potential for life on exoplanets. The lead researcher, based at Carleton University, reflects on the implications of different historical events on the trajectory of life on Earth and expresses an interest in further exploring such alternate scenarios through laboratory work.