en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Study Unveils the Enhanced Computational Capacity of Human Purkinje Cells

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Study Unveils the Enhanced Computational Capacity of Human Purkinje Cells

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have delved into the intricacies of human Purkinje cells (PCs), one of the largest neurons present in the brain. They aimed to unravel the morphological and physiological properties of these cells, the understanding of which has been rather limited compared to those in rodents. The study utilized high-resolution morphological reconstructions and unique electrophysiological recordings of human PCs ex vivo, laying down computational models to estimate computational capacity.

Human PCs: Larger and More Complex

The findings of the study revealed that human PCs are larger than those of mice and possess more dendritic spines due to a similar spine density but larger size. As such, they host approximately 7.5 times more dendritic spines. Furthermore, human PCs also exhibit higher dendritic complexity, usually emitting 2-3 main dendritic trunks. This complexity allows these cells to process a greater variety of input patterns, indicative of an enhanced computational capacity.

Intrinsic Electro-responsiveness: A Consistent Trait

Despite the increased complexity and enhanced computational capacity, the intrinsic electro-responsiveness was found to be similar between humans and rodents. This suggests that while human PCs have maintained spike discharge properties akin to those of rodents, they have simultaneously evolved to develop more complex dendrites, thereby enhancing their computational capacity.

Advancing Our Understanding of Neuronal Functions

The research leverages detailed biophysical models based on high-resolution morphological reconstruction and electrophysiological recordings from human cerebellar tissue obtained during surgeries. These findings significantly advance our understanding of human neuronal functions. Until now, this understanding has largely relied on rodent models, providing a limited view. The new research paves the way for a more comprehensive understanding of the inner workings of the human brain and its complex neural networks.

0
Science & Technology
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

DailyMed Launches RSS Feed Service for Timely Drug Label Updates

By BNN Correspondents

DailyMed's RSS Feed Service: A Game-Changer in Drug Information Updates

By Justice Nwafor

Quantum Communication Breakthrough: Images 'Teleported' Without Physical Transmission

By Israel Ojoko

Macrophages: The Immune Cells Shielding Kidneys from Stone Formation

By BNN Correspondents

NASA Astronauts Spearhead Biological Research in Space: A Look at the ...
@Science & Technology · 8 mins
NASA Astronauts Spearhead Biological Research in Space: A Look at the ...
heart comment 0
Groundbreaking Study Sheds Light on Computational Capacity of Human Purkinje Cells

By BNN Correspondents

Groundbreaking Study Sheds Light on Computational Capacity of Human Purkinje Cells
Groundbreaking Study Discovers Genetic Mutation Halving Parkinson’s Disease Risk

By Hadeel Hashem

Groundbreaking Study Discovers Genetic Mutation Halving Parkinson’s Disease Risk
Bismuth Selenide Nanoparticles: A Breakthrough in Electronics and Optoelectronics

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Bismuth Selenide Nanoparticles: A Breakthrough in Electronics and Optoelectronics
Revolutionizing High-Resolution Imaging: A Leap Forward in Electron Ptychography Detector Technology

By Mazhar Abbas

Revolutionizing High-Resolution Imaging: A Leap Forward in Electron Ptychography Detector Technology
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Consultants Charged Over Undisclosed Lobbying for Qatar
15 seconds
Political Consultants Charged Over Undisclosed Lobbying for Qatar
Survey Reveals Decline in Republican Journalists, Raises Questions on Media Trust
25 seconds
Survey Reveals Decline in Republican Journalists, Raises Questions on Media Trust
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
48 seconds
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern
48 seconds
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
50 seconds
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
50 seconds
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
Georgia's Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal
51 seconds
Georgia's Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal
Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States
54 seconds
Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States
Tenpin Unveils All-In-One Entertainment Venue in Sheffield
55 seconds
Tenpin Unveils All-In-One Entertainment Venue in Sheffield
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
18 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app