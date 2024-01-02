Study Reveals Universal Aspect in Language, Challenges Notion of Linguistic Diversity

An international team of researchers, spearheaded by the University of East Anglia and including the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, has unraveled the use of spatial demonstratives such as ‘this’ and ‘that’ in different languages. The comprehensive study, involving over 1,000 speakers of 29 distinct languages, contests the previously held notion that languages vary substantially in the spatial distinctions they make, thus impacting the thoughts of speakers of different languages.

The Universality of Spatial Demonstratives

The groundbreaking research reveals that all examined languages make identical spatial distinctions with demonstratives based on the object’s reachability. This discovery suggests a universal aspect of language where words for objects within reach and out of reach, such as ‘this’ and ‘that’ respectively, remain consistent across varying linguistic systems.

Demonstratives: Among the Oldest Recorded Words

Kenny Coventry, the study’s lead researcher, highlighted the critical role of demonstratives, terming them some of the oldest recorded words across all languages. The findings of this study challenge recent trends in cognitive and language research that have argued for diversity in languages and a lack of common patterns.

International Collaboration and Implications

The research saw collaboration from 32 international institutions and contributes significantly to our understanding of the human brain’s role in language formation. More so, it sheds light on the evolutionary origins of demonstratives. This study’s insights provide a fresh perspective on the universality of certain aspects of language, contradicting the often-accepted notion of linguistic diversity.