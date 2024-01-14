en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Study Reveals Potential for Life in Venus’s Acidic Clouds

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:35 pm EST
Study Reveals Potential for Life in Venus’s Acidic Clouds

Life, as we know it, might be more resilient than previously assumed. A recent study led by Professor Sara Seager and her team, including her son, has bolstered this notion, focusing on the potential for life in the seemingly inhospitable environment of Venus. The research, which centered on the stability of amino acids – the building blocks of life – in the planet’s caustic clouds, has yielded results that both challenge scientific assumptions and titillate the human imagination.

Organic Molecules and Acidic Clouds

The team discovered that 11 out of 20 amino acids remained unmodified, even after four weeks in high concentrations of sulfuric acid. Moreover, eight others experienced only changes to their side chains, a finding that challenges the long-held belief that organic molecules are unstable within such conditions.

This comprehensive study builds on prior work by Seager, which demonstrated the durability of nucleic acid bases, the components upon which DNA and RNA are constructed, in similar conditions. The latest findings hint at the possibility that life, or at least the basic components of it, could endure the extreme conditions discovered in the clouds of Venus.

Phosphine and the Potential for Life

Interest in the topic of habitability within Venus’s clouds has spiked, especially following the detection of phosphine, a molecule associated with biological processes on Earth. This has sparked a series of planned missions to Venus, aimed at gaining a better understanding of its environment and assessing the potential for life.

Future Missions to Venus

Included in these forthcoming missions is a private venture planned for next year and several others orchestrated by NASA and the European Space Agency over the following decade. A sample return from the Venusian atmosphere might eventually be required to conclusively determine the existence of life, if it indeed exists there.

The study, accepted for publication in the journal Astrobiology and available on the ArXiv preprint server, serves as another tantalizing step in humanity’s relentless pursuit of understanding life’s resilience and potential ubiquity in the universe.

0
Science & Technology
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
8 mins ago
Proteomic Fingerprinting: A Game-Changer in Species Identification and Biodiversity Assessments
Proteomic Fingerprinting: A Leap Forward in Species Identification In a revolutionary stride towards precise species identification crucial for biodiversity assessments, a study has showcased the effectiveness of Proteomic fingerprinting using MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry. The research delved into data from 1246 specimens spanning 198 species, investigating species identification across varied orders and classes. The study also
Proteomic Fingerprinting: A Game-Changer in Species Identification and Biodiversity Assessments
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
42 mins ago
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
The Unexpected Olfactory Experiences of Space and Uranus: From Burnt Steak to Rotten Eggs
2 hours ago
The Unexpected Olfactory Experiences of Space and Uranus: From Burnt Steak to Rotten Eggs
NASA Overcomes Hurdle to Unlock Asteroid Bennu Sample: A Triumph in Space Exploration
12 mins ago
NASA Overcomes Hurdle to Unlock Asteroid Bennu Sample: A Triumph in Space Exploration
NASA Overcomes Hurdle to Unlock Secrets from Asteroid Bennu
13 mins ago
NASA Overcomes Hurdle to Unlock Secrets from Asteroid Bennu
Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden
30 mins ago
Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Election: A Triumph for Democracy
2 mins
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Election: A Triumph for Democracy
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Secures Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Olympics
4 mins
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Secures Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Olympics
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
5 mins
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
Fatal Shooting Incident Escalates Tensions in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
5 mins
Fatal Shooting Incident Escalates Tensions in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
7 mins
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
Spike in Seasonal Influenza Cases: SMDHU Urges Vaccination and Precaution
9 mins
Spike in Seasonal Influenza Cases: SMDHU Urges Vaccination and Precaution
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
16 mins
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
20 mins
Mahama Urges Government to Strengthen NADMO, Lauds Transparency in Disaster Relief
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
22 mins
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
1 hour
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
1 hour
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app