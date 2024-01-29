Study Reveals Potential for Crack-Reduced, Long-Lasting Blast Furnace Slag Concrete

A recent study has unlocked the potential of blast furnace slag concrete, revealing that the mix of certain admixtures can lead to a significant decrease in drying shrinkage and the formation of cracks. The study primarily focused on the use of ground granulated blast-furnace slag (GGBS), calcium sulfoaluminate as an expansive admixture, and bentonite and hydroxypropyl methyl cellulose (HPMC) as swelling admixtures.

Breakthrough in Crack Reduction

The research found that Bentonite displayed more effective properties compared to HPMC. An optimal mixture, consisting of 30% GGBS, 1% bentonite, and 1% calcium phosphate, exhibited reduced drying shrinkage and crack formation, showing immense promise for practical applications in the construction industry.

Eco-Friendly and Economical Benefits

The study also highlighted the economic and eco-friendly benefits of using GGBS. The material is gaining popularity as an admixture due to its improved watertightness, long-term strength, and resistance to various forms of deterioration. However, the research also identified challenges such as early strength, autogenous shrinkage, and initial drying shrinkage that still need to be addressed.

Addressing the Challenges

The research aimed to tackle these challenges by using a minimal amount of hardening accelerators and self-healing agents. These efforts provide valuable data for reducing cracks in blast furnace slag concrete and enhancing the performance without significantly impacting early strength. The findings could lead to durable and long-lasting concrete, potentially revolutionizing the construction industry.