Study Reveals ONSSA Variations Connected with MBP Changes

Optic nerve sheath subarachnoid space area (ONSSA) variations have a profound connection with changes in mean blood pressure (MBP), irrespective of other factors such as body mass index (BMI), head, waist, hip circumference, and heart rate, according to a recent study. This study sought to enhance the evaluation of spaceflight-associated neuro-ocular syndrome (SANS) by surpassing the limitations in optic nerve sheath diameter (ONSD) measurements via ultrasound-based quantification of intraorbital anatomy.

Microgravity and Optic Nerve Sheath

The study's findings revealed that microgravity experienced during a 90-day head-down tilt (HDT) results in optic nerve sheath (ONS) distension. This is believed to be due to an increase in optic nerve sheath pressure (ONSP). As a result, the study proposed portable transorbital ultrasound as a noninvasive technique for evaluating SANS during spaceflight.

Importance of Measurement Techniques and Anatomical Landmarks

The research underscored the significance of measurement techniques and anatomical landmarks in assessing ONSD and ONSSA. Variations in these parameters could lead to discrepancies in results across different studies. The application of a high-frequency linear transducer enhanced the detail of the measurement, potentially increasing its predictive power for ONSP.

ONSSA: A Robust Surrogate

The study highlighted ONSSA as a robust surrogate for monitoring variations in optic subarachnoid space volume. It posited that while microgravity might lead to increased intraocular pressure (ICP) or ONS distension, these changes may possess limited clinical significance, but they necessitate further exploration. The study underscored the need for precision in measurements and recognized the potential variability due to the anatomical structure of the ONS.